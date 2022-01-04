VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Launches on The New York Stock Exchange (EATV)

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (Ticker: EATV), a global ETF of publicly-traded plant-based innovation companies, has launched on the New York Stock Exchange.

The first financial product from the VegTech™ Invest advisory, the VegTech™ ETF (Ticker EATV), includes 37 publicly traded companies actively innovating with plants and plant-derived ingredients and producing primary products that are animal-free. VegTech™ Invest advisors, Elysabeth Alfano and Sasha Goodman, believe these companies positively impact climate change as well as solve some of the world's most pressing problems such as food security, deforestation, animal cruelty and growing public health concerns.

"We are excited to be what we believe is the first pure-play ETF that invests in companies innovating with plants and producing animal free products. We believe that today's investors want a more resource efficient, climate friendly, and cruelty-free food and materials supply system…and want to invest their dollars in the same," says VegTech™ Invest CEO and CMO, Elysabeth Alfano. "My partner Sasha Goodman and I are excited to offer an ETF that empowers the average person to invest with their values and participate in this large-scale, secular trend."

"With this ETF, I am excited to drive capital to plant-based innovation companies. I also hope to encourage public companies to lead the way and replace animal products with innovations that are better for people, the planet and the animals," VegTech™ Invest President and Fund Manager, Sasha Goodman says.

The Big Shift: A Secular Trend for Health & Sustainability

According to a June 29, 2020 study by Aramark,(https://www.producebluebook.com/2020/06/29/gen-z-to-drive-produce-growth/) 65% of Gen Zers want a more "plant-forward" diet, while 79% would eat meatless meals once or twice a week, either now or in the future. Further, First Insight: The State of Consumer Spending noted on October 28, 2021 that "growing plants requires fewer resources than raising animals for meat," and reported that 68% of Millennials (https://www.nrn.com/attracting-millennials-and-gen-z-innovative-plant-based-foods) are willing to pay more for sustainable products.

A March 23, 2021 report by Boston Consulting Group indicates (https://www.bcg.com/press/23march2021-alternative-protein-market-reach-290-billion-by-2035) that the alternative protein market will reach at least $290B by 2035. Indeed, Covid-19 has provided an unexpected boost to the alternative protein industry, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027, according to an April 2021 report from Meticulous Research. (https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/alternative-protein-market-4985). That report also noted that an alternative protein-based diet can help reduce the effects of the novel corona virus on at-risk people as there is the presence of an abundance of macronutrients, micronutrients, and antioxidants.

VegTech™ Invest

VegTech Invest™ is an investment management firm advising the thematic ETF, EATV. EATV invests in VegTech™ Companies: those that are actively innovating with plants and plant-derived ingredients and producing primary products that are animal-free.

At VegTech™ Invest, we believe these companies positively impact planetary health, human health, and animal health. We also believe that we are on the cusp of a long-term, secular trend of plant-based innovation that will result in the disruption of the global food and materials supply chain for a more efficient, climate friendly and cruelty-free system. The VegTech™ ETF is dedicated to providing exposure to this key and growing trend.

Information on key management here. Headshots and Logos here. LinkedIn and Twitter. For information on the ETF, including the prospectus, visit EATV.VegTechInvest.com.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1-424-237-8393, emailing [email protected] or visiting EATV.VegTechInvest.com. Read it carefully before investing.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is the rate of return (RoR) that would be required for an investment to grow from its beginning balance to its ending balance, assuming the profits were reinvested at the end of each period of the investment's life span.

Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The fund is an actively managed ETF that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

Foreign securities may be more volatile and less liquid than domestic (U.S.) securities, which could affect the Fund's investments.

Stocks of companies with small and mid-market capitalizations involve a higher degree of risk than investments in the broad-based equities market.

The fund is non-diversified and may hold large positions in a small number of securities. A price change in any one of those securities may have a greater impact on the fund's share price than if it were diversified.

The Fund is newly organized and has a limited operating history to judge.

