Vehicle Access Control Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from Europe | By Technology (RFID, NFC, Bluetooth, and others) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Continental AG- The company offers access systems such as Start Stop Button, Immobilizer, that reliably protect machines against unauthorized access with features from immobilizers to central locks. Through the tires segment, the company offers digital tire monitoring and management systems.

The company offers access systems such as Start Stop Button, Immobilizer, that reliably protect machines against unauthorized access with features from immobilizers to central locks. Through the tires segment, the company offers digital tire monitoring and management systems. Axis Communications AB-

BIODIT AD

DENSO Corp.

FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH

Fingerprint Cards AB

HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Lear Corp.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nortech Access Control Ltd.

Nuance Communications Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

STid

Synaptics Inc.

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

VOXX International Corp.

The vehicle access control market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Report to know about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Vehicle Access Control Market

Market Driver:

Rising vehicle theft:

According to the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program, there was an estimated 721,885 thefts of motor vehicles in the US in 2019. For instance, in the UK, the rate of motor vehicle thefts from 71 vehicles per 1,000 cars in 2015 increased to 115 cars per 1000 cars in 2019. Moreover, technological advancements have resulted in the creation of modern vehicle access control systems to give an excellent driving platform which is also driving consumers to choose a vehicle with the most up-to-date access control system. Thus, growing car theft incidences in developed countries such as the US and the UK are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Development of the standard ecosystem for keyless vehicles access:

The digital key architecture uses standardized interfaces to ensure interoperability between implementations by mobile device manufacturers and vehicle manufacturers, and it uses standard-based public key infrastructure to establish end-to-end security. Mobile devices create and store digital keys insecure elements that provide the highest level of protection from hardware or software-based attacks. The architecture is also designed to allow vehicle owners to access their vehicles without internet connectivity while also allowing vehicle manufacturers to add features that require internet connectivity for specialized features. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global vehicle access control market during the forecast period.

Download sample report to find additional information about various other market drivers & trends

Our Vehicle Access Control Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Key Market Segmentation

By Technology:

RFID:

The vehicle access control market share growth by the RFID segment will be significant during the forecast period. The RFID segment captured the largest market share in the global vehicle access control market in 2021. This is attributed to its low cost, easy installation on vehicles, and quick access authorization for vehicle owners compared to other segments. Furthermore, the RFID application is comprised of residential buildings, commercial buildings, tollways, and others. The access control system uses RFID technology for entry or exit at tollways and highways. These systems help to mitigate traffic congestion problems at tollways. Thus, the continuous expansion of road infrastructure in the region will lead to the installation of more new toll gates, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

NFC



Bluetooth



Others

Download Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments

Regional Market Outlook

The vehicle access control market is segmented geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for the vehicle access control market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising sales of automobiles will facilitate the vehicle access control market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Speak to Our Analyst Now ! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Vehicle Access Control Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist Vehicle Access Control Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Vehicle Access Control Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Vehicle Access Control Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Vehicle Access Control Market vendors

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe by Speed and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The electric vehicle charging connectors market size in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 22.02 million and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

On-Board Diagnostics Telematics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The on-board diagnostics telematics market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.74 billion and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Vehicle Access Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axis Communications AB, BIODIT AD, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH, Fingerprint Cards AB, HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Lear Corp., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortech Access Control Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, STid, Synaptics Inc., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and VOXX International Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 RFID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on RFID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on RFID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on RFID - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on RFID - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 NFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on NFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on NFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on NFC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on NFC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Bluetooth - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Bluetooth - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Continental AG

Exhibit 97: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 98: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 100: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.4 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 102: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 105: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Fingerprint Cards AB

Exhibit 107: Fingerprint Cards AB - Overview



Exhibit 108: Fingerprint Cards AB - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Fingerprint Cards AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Fingerprint Cards AB - Segment focus

10.6 HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 111: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 112: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus

10.7 Lear Corp.

Exhibit 115: Lear Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Lear Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Lear Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Lear Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Lear Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Nuance Communications Inc.

Exhibit 120: Nuance Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Nuance Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Nuance Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Nuance Communications Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 124: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 125: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 127: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.10 Synaptics Inc.

Exhibit 129: Synaptics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Synaptics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Synaptics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Synaptics Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Valeo SA

Exhibit 133: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 134: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Valeo SA - Key news



Exhibit 136: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Valeo SA - Segment focus

10.12 VOXX International Corp.

Exhibit 138: VOXX International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: VOXX International Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: VOXX International Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: VOXX International Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio