Vehicle Intercom System Market by Application, Component, Type, Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

The "Vehicle Intercom System Market by Application (Military Vehicles, Commercial vehicles, Airport Ground Support Vehicles, Emergency Vehicles), Component, Type (Wired, Wireless), Technology (Analog, Digital), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vehicle intercom system market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 845.9 million in 2018 to USD 1,180.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.89% from 2018 to 2023.

Factors such as the increasing complexity of military operations and the need for smooth communication in emergency vehicles are expected to drive the growth of the market.



The vehicle intercom system market is segmented based on component, application, technology, type, and region. Based on application, the vehicle intercom system market has been segmented into military vehicles, commercial vehicles, airport ground support vehicles, and emergency vehicles. The military vehicles segment is estimated to lead the vehicle intercom system market in 2018. Military modernization programs around the world and increasing research and development activities carried out by companies and governments to increase the efficiency and functioning of military vehicles are some of the factors expected to drive this segment.

Based on component, the vehicle intercom system market has been segmented into central unit, crew control unit, radio interface unit, intercom user unit, wireless intercom unit, headset dismounted interface, loudspeaker unit, adapter, wire/cable, and tactical Ethernet switch. The central unit segment is expected to lead the vehicle intercom system market. Several companies are working to upgrade the central unit of vehicle intercom systems technologically, as the unit plays an important role in the customization of the complete functionality of the intercom system.

Based on technology, the vehicle intercom system market is segmented into digital and analog. The digital segment is expected to lead the vehicle intercom system market during the forecast period. The demand for digital vehicle intercom systems is increasing across the globe due to effective and clear communication enabled by these systems.

Based on type, the vehicle intercom system market is segmented into wired and wireless. The wireless segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Wireless networks allow crew members to move with ease without being tethered to a fixed position. This, in turn, increases the demand for wireless networks.

Based on region, the vehicle intercom system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The European region is expected to lead the vehicle intercom system market in 2018 and is projected to lead the vehicle intercom system market during the forecast period. Military upgrades by Russia, the UK, France and Germany and the high usage of intercoms in commercial and emergency vehicles in these countries are expected to drive the vehicle intercom market in this region.



Products offered by various companies operating in the vehicle intercom system market have been listed in the report. The recent developments section of the report provides information on the strategies adopted by various companies between November 2013 and October 2018 to strengthen their positions in the vehicle intercom system market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Vehicle Intercom System Market

4.2 Vehicle Intercom System Market In Military Vehicles, By Type

4.3 Vehicle Intercom System Market In Commercial Vehicles, By Type

4.4 Vehicle Intercom System Market In Emergency Vehicles, By Type

4.5 Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Technology

4.6 Asia Pacific Vehicle Intercom System Market

4.7 Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Complexities of Military Operations

5.2.1.2 Need for Smooth And Uninterrupted Communication In Emergency Vehicles

5.2.1.3 Rapid Technological Innovations in the Communications Industry

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Ongoing Military Modernization Programs In Various Countries Across The Globe

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Increasing Threats of Cyber Warfare

5.2.3.2 Ensuring Interoperability of Disparate Communication Technologies



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emerging Trends In The Vehicle Intercom System Market

6.2.1 Vehicle Electronics System (Vetronics)

6.2.2 Wireless Intercom

6.2.3 Development of Next-Generation IP

6.3 Innovation & Patent Registrations



7 Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Military Vehicles

7.2.1 Main Battle Tanks

7.2.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles

7.2.3 Light Protected Vehicles

7.2.4 Amphibious Armored Vehicles

7.3 Commercial Vehicles

7.3.1 SUVS

7.3.2 SEDANS

7.3.3 Limousines

7.3.4 Buses/Vans

7.3.5 Taxis/Passenger Cars

7.3.6 Heavy Trucks

7.4 Airport Ground Support Vehicles

7.4.1 Deicing/Anti-Icing Trucks

7.4.2 Forklift Trucks

7.4.3 Passenger Buses

7.4.4 Ground Power Units

7.4.5 Fuel Trucks

7.4.6 Hydrant Trucks

7.4.7 Cabin Service Vehicles

7.4.8 Cargo Loaders

7.5 Emergency Vehicles

7.5.1 Police Vehicles

7.5.2 Fire Engine



8 Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Central Unit

8.3 Crew Control Unit

8.4 Radio Interface Unit

8.5 Intercom User Unit (IUU)

8.6 Wireless Intercom Unit

8.7 Headset Dismounted Interface

8.8 Loudspeaker Unit

8.9 Adapter

8.10 Wire/Cable

8.11 Tactical Ethernet Switch



9 Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Analog

9.3 Digital



10 Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Wired Intercom System

10.3 Wireless Intercom System



11 Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Us

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Russia

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 UK

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Australia

11.4.4 Japan

11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East

11.5.1 Israel

11.5.2 UAE

11.5.3 Saudi Arabia

11.5.4 Rest Of The Middle East

11.6 Rest Of The World

11.6.1 Africa

11.6.2 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Rank Analysis

12.3 Competitive Situations And Trends

12.3.1 Contracts

12.3.2 New Product Launches

12.3.3 Agreements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 COBHAM PLC

13.2 Harris Corporation

13.3 David Clark Company

13.4 ELBIT Systems Ltd.

13.5 Thales Group

13.6 EID, S.A.

13.7 Systems Engineering Technologies Corporation (Sytech)

13.8 TELDAT

13.9 Communications-Applied Technology (C-AT)

13.10 Wolf Elec Intercoms

13.11 ASELSAN A.S.

13.12 VITAVOX

13.13 GENTEX Corporation

13.14 Leonardo DRS

13.15 MER Group



