Vehicle Inverters Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Rise in Sales of Electric Vehicles Globally - Leading Players are Denso, Delphi Technologies, Continental), Bosch, and Mitsubishi
Feb 15, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle Inverters Market Propulsion Type, Output Power Type, Technology Type, Semiconductor Materials Type, By Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vehicle inverters market is estimated to be USD 2.49 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7.74 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.57% during the forecast period.
The automotive industry has witnessed rapid evolution with continuous developments in engineering and technology. Technological advancements and the advent of disruptive trends such as connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles have proliferated the demand for electronics in vehicles.
With the huge emphasis being laid related to environmental norms, the electric vehicle market has seen decent growth, and this has led to growth in its adjacent markets. The increasing electric vehicle propensity of consumers is likely to drive the market for vehicle inverters. Ambitious EV targets and policy support from governments have resulted into the lowering of EV costs, along with other influential factors such as extended vehicle range and improvement in charging infrastructure, which has further fueled the demand for electric vehicles globally. The Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI), which is a multi-government policy forum dedicated to accelerating the introduction and adoption of electric vehicles worldwide, has set a target of reaching an electric car fleet of 20 million by 2020 globally. The Paris declaration on Electro-Mobility and Climate Change have also set a similar global deployment target of 100 million electric cars by 2030.
Modern vehicles have become increasingly complex with the rising usage of various devices to keep one engaged or entertained while traveling, especially while covering long distances. Nowadays, consumers look to perform various activities in the vehicle such as cooking, watching television, powering a laptop, and more. All these applications run on Alternating Current (AC), while the vehicles battery runs on Direct Current (DC). Vehicle power inverters convert the DC power stored in the vehicles battery into AC power, which can be used to run various household/handheld devices depending on ones choice or desire.
The growth of the vehicle inverters market can be attributed to the increasing electric vehicle production and rising demand for various electronic features in vehicles.
Denso (Japan), Delphi Technologies (UK), Continental (Germany), Bosch (Germany), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) are some of the leading players in the vehicle inverters market. This section discusses the key market dynamics in the vehicle inverters market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Vehicle Inverters Market
4.2 Vehicle Inverters Market, By Region
4.3 Market, By Country
4.4 Market, By Output Power
4.5 Market, By Technology (Power Module)
4.6 Market, By Propulsion Type
4.7 Market, By Semiconductor Materials Type
4.8 Market, By Vehicle Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rise in Sales of Electric Vehicles Globally
5.2.1.2 Surge in the Use of Various Handheld and Household Devices in Vehicles
5.2.1.3 Usage of Navigation Devices and Smartphones By Cab Aggregators, Car Rental, and Fleet Management Service Providers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lower Utilization of Battery Power for Necessary Vehicle Applications
5.2.2.2 Complex Design and Integration Process for Advanced Applications
5.2.2.3 Functional Safety Requirements
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Development of High Power Density Inverters
5.2.3.2 Demand for Combined Inverter and Dc/Dc Converter
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Increase in the Overall Weight of the Vehicle and More Space Consumption By the Inverter
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Overview
6.2.1 Development of Multilevel Inverters for EV Applications
6.2.2 New Semiconductor Materials: Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride
6.2.2.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC)
6.2.2.2 Gallium Nitride (GaN)
6.2.3 Emergence of Advanced Vehicle Inverters in Electric Vehicles
6.3 Regulatory Overview
6.4 Value Chain Analysis
7 Electric Vehicle Inverters Market, By Propulsion Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Research Methodology
7.3 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
7.3.1 Increase in Sales of BEV Will Boost the Market of Vehicle Inverters Globally
7.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
7.4.1 Rise in Usage of Fully Hybrid Vehicles Will Fuel the Market of Vehicle Inverters
7.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
7.5.1 Better Charging Infrastructure Will Directly Propel the Vehicle Inverters Market
7.6 Key Industry Insights
8 Electric Vehicle Inverters Market, By Technology Type (Power Module)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Research Methodology
8.3 IGBT
8.3.1 IGBT Provides Faster Switching Capabilities and Suitable for High Power Applications
8.4 Mosfet
8.4.1 Mosfet has the Advantages of Higher Commutation Speed and Greater Efficiency During Operation at Low Voltages
8.5 Key Industry Insights
9 Electric Vehicle Inverters Market, By Semiconductor Materials Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Gallium Nitride
9.3.1 Gallium Nitride Specialized Semiconductor Usually Used in Optical Electronics
9.4 Silicon
9.4.1 Silicon Devices Supports High Frequency Switching Applications
9.5 Silicon Carbide
9.5.1 Silicon Carbide Materials Provide Greater Thermal Management Flexibility
9.6 Key Industry Insights
10 Electric Vehicle Inverters Market, By Output Power
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Research Methodology
10.3 10.3.1 Suitable for Fwd Or Rwd Wheel Drive Vehicles
10.4 > 130kW
10.4.1 Best Suited for Awd Wheel Drive Vehicles
10.5 Key Industry Insights
11 Vehicle Inverters Market, By Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Research Methodology
11.3 Passenger Cars
11.3.1 Vehicle Inverters Find Application in Lower Power Usage Devices in Passenger Cars
11.4 Commercial Vehicles
11.4.1 Vehicle Inverters Enable the Usage of Household Electric Appliances in Commercial Vehicles
11.5 Key Industry Insights
12 Electric Vehicle Inverters Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Denso
14.2 Delphi Technologies
14.3 Continental AG
14.4 Robert Bosch GmbH
14.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
14.6 Hitachi
14.7 Valeo
14.8 Fuji Electric
14.9 Lear Corporation
14.10 Toshiba
14.11 Additional Company Profiles
14.11.1 Toyota Industries
14.11.2 Calsonic Kansei
14.11.3 Sensata Technologies
14.11.4 Samlex Europe
14.11.5 Metric Mind Corporation
14.11.6 Xantrex
14.11.7 Aims Power Compacts
14.11.8 Stanley Black & Decker
14.11.9 Bestek Corp
14.11.10 Energizer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t7dt7f/vehicle_inverters?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article