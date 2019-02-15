Vehicle Inverters Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Rise in Sales of Electric Vehicles Globally - Leading Players are Denso, Delphi Technologies, Continental), Bosch, and Mitsubishi

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle Inverters Market Propulsion Type, Output Power Type, Technology Type, Semiconductor Materials Type, By Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vehicle inverters market is estimated to be USD 2.49 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7.74 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.57% during the forecast period.



The automotive industry has witnessed rapid evolution with continuous developments in engineering and technology. Technological advancements and the advent of disruptive trends such as connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles have proliferated the demand for electronics in vehicles.



With the huge emphasis being laid related to environmental norms, the electric vehicle market has seen decent growth, and this has led to growth in its adjacent markets. The increasing electric vehicle propensity of consumers is likely to drive the market for vehicle inverters. Ambitious EV targets and policy support from governments have resulted into the lowering of EV costs, along with other influential factors such as extended vehicle range and improvement in charging infrastructure, which has further fueled the demand for electric vehicles globally. The Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI), which is a multi-government policy forum dedicated to accelerating the introduction and adoption of electric vehicles worldwide, has set a target of reaching an electric car fleet of 20 million by 2020 globally. The Paris declaration on Electro-Mobility and Climate Change have also set a similar global deployment target of 100 million electric cars by 2030.



Modern vehicles have become increasingly complex with the rising usage of various devices to keep one engaged or entertained while traveling, especially while covering long distances. Nowadays, consumers look to perform various activities in the vehicle such as cooking, watching television, powering a laptop, and more. All these applications run on Alternating Current (AC), while the vehicles battery runs on Direct Current (DC). Vehicle power inverters convert the DC power stored in the vehicles battery into AC power, which can be used to run various household/handheld devices depending on ones choice or desire.



The growth of the vehicle inverters market can be attributed to the increasing electric vehicle production and rising demand for various electronic features in vehicles.



Denso (Japan), Delphi Technologies (UK), Continental (Germany), Bosch (Germany), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) are some of the leading players in the vehicle inverters market. This section discusses the key market dynamics in the vehicle inverters market.

