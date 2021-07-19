Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe Growth Analysis in Trucking Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The cost-effective way of obtaining a vehicle is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, challenges posed by on-demand taxi operators will hamper the market growth.

Global Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe: Type Landscape

The vehicle leasing market share growth in Europe by the passenger cars segment has been significant.

Global Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe: Geographic Landscape

The UK is a key market for vehicle leasing market in Europe. Learn about the key, emerging, and untapped markets from our vehicle leasing market size, share, & trends analysis report of Europe for targeting your business efforts toward promising growth regions. 33% of the market's growth will originate from the UK during the forecast period. The growing demand for vehicle leasing from SMEs will facilitate the vehicle leasing market growth in the UK over the forecast period.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/vehicle-leasing-market-industry-analysis

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Car Fleet Leasing Market in US by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Car Leasing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Companies Covered

ALD SA

Arval Service Lease

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG

Europcar Mobility Group SA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

Groupe PSA

LeasePlan Corp. NV

Millennium Leasing sp zoo

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform- https://www.technavio.com/request-free-demo?industry=Trucking

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in vehicle leasing market in Europe growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the vehicle leasing market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vehicle leasing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vehicle leasing market in Europe , vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALD SA

Arval Service Lease

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG

Europcar Mobility Group SA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

Groupe PSA

LeasePlan Corp. NV

Millennium Leasing sp zoo

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43746

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43746&type=sample&src=report&utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=t42_wk30_001_rfs2_Veh_Lea&utm_content=IRTNTR43746

