Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe Growth Analysis in Trucking Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | Technavio | Evolving Opportunities with ALD SA and Arval Service Lease
Jul 19, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vehicle leasing market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 62.01 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period.
The cost-effective way of obtaining a vehicle is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, challenges posed by on-demand taxi operators will hamper the market growth.
Global Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe: Type Landscape
The vehicle leasing market share growth in Europe by the passenger cars segment has been significant.
Global Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe: Geographic Landscape
The UK is a key market for vehicle leasing market in Europe. Learn about the key, emerging, and untapped markets from our vehicle leasing market size, share, & trends analysis report of Europe for targeting your business efforts toward promising growth regions. 33% of the market's growth will originate from the UK during the forecast period. The growing demand for vehicle leasing from SMEs will facilitate the vehicle leasing market growth in the UK over the forecast period.
Companies Covered
- ALD SA
- Arval Service Lease
- BMW Group
- Daimler AG
- Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG
- Europcar Mobility Group SA
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
- Groupe PSA
- LeasePlan Corp. NV
- Millennium Leasing sp zoo
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in vehicle leasing market in Europe growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vehicle leasing market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vehicle leasing market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vehicle leasing market in Europe, vendors
