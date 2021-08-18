Vehicle Occupancy Detection Market to Reach $225.5 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 19.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Vehicle Occupancy Detection System Market By Installation Type (Fixed Installation and Mobile Installation), Technology (Infrared, Ultrasonic, and Hybrid), and Application (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" According to the report, the global vehicle occupancy detection industry was estimated at $42.5 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $225.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 315 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12906

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in government regulations, increase in expansion of OEMs and automotive component suppliers, and surge in demand for occupancy detection to reduce fatalities drive the growth of the global vehicle occupancy detection market. On the other hand, high cost associated with comprehensive occupancy sensing system and low penetration of advanced driver-assistant systems in emerging regions impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increase in construction in HOV lanes in toll plazas is projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the future.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of covid-19 has massively impacted the automotive sector due to factors such as suspended manufacturing units, disrupted supply chain management, and declined consumer demand, which in turn impacted the vehicle occupancy detection market.

Nevertheless, the global situation is getting back on track at a slow & steady pace, and the market is expected to recoup soon.

The fixed Installation Segment to Dominate by 2030

By installation type, the fixed installation segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the total vehicle occupancy detection market share in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. This is owing to rise in HOV lanes in toll plaza. However, the mobile installation segment is expected cite the fastest CAGR of 20.30% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to growth in government regulations across the world.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12906

The Infrared Segment to Maintain the Dominant Share

Based on technology, the infrared segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global vehicle occupancy detection al market revenue in 2020 and is projected to retain its dominance by 2030. Rise in demand for enhanced infrared sensors across military and defense industries owing to various federal laws drives the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the ultrasound segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.30% throughout the forecast period. Ultrasonic sensors sense movement in a space to transmit high frequency sound waves which propels the growth the segment.

North America Garnered the Major Share in 2020

Based on region, the market across North America, held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global vehicle occupancy detection market. This is owing to the presence of major players in this region. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 22.0% from 2021 to 2030. Rising awareness about passenger safety paired with various government regulations fuels the market growth in this province.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12906?reqfor=covid

Key Market Players

Siemens

TransCore

Vehicle Occupancy Detection Corp.

Xerox Corporation

Conduent Inc.

Fortran Traffic System Ltd.

Indra Sistemas

Invision AI

NEC Corporation of America

S.A, Invision

Similar Reports:

Auto Extended Warranty Market

Automotive Electronics Market

Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle Market

Defense Tactical Radio Market

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Power Module Packaging Market– Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2030

Traffic Sensor Market- Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research