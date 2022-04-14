Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market size to Grow by USD 14.25 billion | Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd. and Capgemini SE Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market Analysis Report by Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Driver and Challenge

The growing demand for smart road infrastructure is driving the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market growth. In the Netherlands, the adoption of autonomous vehicles is expected to be high owing to the availability of adequate infrastructure. Intelligent transportation system corridors are the sections of highways that have connecting services and enable communication between vehicles and infrastructure (V2I). In addition, national authorities and truck companies have the right to decide the choice of routes based on a mutual agreement. Currently, the NordicWay corridor and Rotterdam-Frankfurt-Vienna corridor are being considered. Such smart road infrastructure developments should help promote the adoption of V2X communication systems.

The need to maintain compliance with stringent standards is challenging the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market growth. Manufacturers are impacted by stringent government regulations that control the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales of V2X communication systems. These regulations are different for various applications of V2X communication systems, which makes it difficult for global market players operating in international markets. For instance, IEEE 802.11p standards for V2X communication recommend the availability of features in the V2X communication system and technology used. Similarly, many new standards have been developed and are expected to be developed during the forecast period. Thus, the need to maintain strict standards and update offerings in accordance with the advances in network technology will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Companies:

Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd.

Capgemini SE

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

General Motors Co.

Harman International Industries Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Kymeta Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

TomTom International BV

Unex Technology Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Autotalks Ltd.

BMW AG

Cisco Systems Inc.

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

Europe will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The sale of autonomous vehicles will facilitate the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market growth in Europe over the forecast period. Germany is the key country for the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.11 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd., Capgemini SE, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Harman International Industries Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Kymeta Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom International BV, Unex Technology Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Autotalks Ltd., BMW AG, and Cisco Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

