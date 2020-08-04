Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Size Worth $52.8 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vehicle tracking systems market size is expected to reach USD 52.8 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The vehicle tracking system is a technology, which combines the tracking location of a vehicle with a software interface that further displays the vehicle data. Such a system is a subset of the overall fleet management industry. Several factors, such as growing traffic congestion, concerns regarding vehicle safety & security, and the need for higher operational efficiency, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

The introduction of disruptive technologies, such as Internet-of-Things (IoT), automation, robotics, and mobility solutions, in the vehicle tracking industry, has not only enabled fleet operators to gain better control over their costs but has also ensured real-time vehicular data collection. Mobile-connected services and the availability of real-time information owing to the implementation of smart technologies has improved the quality of decision-making and productivity for numerous fleet owners. Thus, it has now become easy for fleet operators to achieve higher profitability.

Key suggestions from the report:

The government & defense segment is projected to register a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period due to rising demand for vehicle tracking systems as they ensure reduced fuel and administrative costs

The Global Positioning System (GPS) technology segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027

The systems are suitable for several applications in the GPS segment, such as tracking & mapping devices, industrial machinery, sea vessels, air navigation, and automobiles

Furthermore, the increasing awareness and knowledge about telematics services in the developing countries, such as India , Mexico , and Brazil , are predicted to drive the demand for smart fleet solutions

The European Commission announced the mandatory implementation of e-call technology for all new cars that would be sold from April 2018

It also introduced new data protection rules to safeguard the confidential information of drivers, owing to increased connectivity of commercial vehicles

Moreover, the European Maritime Safety Agency laid down several safety standards and rules for commercial/passenger ships. Thus, government regulations are expected to have a positive impact on market growth

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle Type, By End-use, By Technology, By Type, By Component, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027"

These systems offer vehicle tracking in case of theft, navigation, real-time diagnostics, and predictive maintenance, which is also anticipated to drive the market growth. Furthermore, the implementation of these systems contributes to a reduction in traffic congestions owing to optimized route planning. Such factors are expected to boost product demand. Moreover, technological advancements and increased digitalization resulted in easy tracking of vehicle performance. Furthermore, the deployment of a vehicle tracking system has helped several end-use industries to monitor vehicle usage trends and ensure vehicle and driver safety & security.

In addition, cost benefits, owing to improved vehicle performance, and innovative features, such as driver monitoring, fuel management, and fleet analytics, are estimated to drive the market over the forecast period. The advancement of networking infrastructure and the adoption of mobility services owing to the increasing regulatory and compliance mandates in developing countries, such as China, Japan, India, and Brazil, are expected to support the market growth. Moreover, the strong presence of key industry players and various regulatory and compliance mandates for vehicular safety have encouraged the use of such systems in these regions.

These countries are also expected to adopt new technologies, such as cloud and IoT, to achieve higher productivity and operational efficiency, which would further bolster the market growth. However, factors, such as the lack of GPS accuracy owing to the changing weather conditions, dependency on cellular advanced networks, and privacy concerns, among others are expected to hinder the overall market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global vehicle tracking systems market on the basis of vehicle type, end-use, technology, type, component, and region:

Vehicle Tracking Systems Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Passenger Vehicles



Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)



Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Vehicle Tracking Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Transportation & Logistics



Construction & Manufacturing



Aviation



Retail



Government & Defense

Others

Others Vehicle Tracking Systems Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

GPS/Satellite



GPRS/Cellular Networks



Dual Mode

Vehicle Tracking Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Active



Passive

Vehicle Tracking Systems Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hardware



OBD Device/Tracker & Advance Tracker



Standalone Tracker



Software



Performance Measurement



Vehicle Diagnostics



Fleet Analytics & Reporting



Driver Behavior Monitoring



Others

Vehicle Tracking Systems Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Vehicle Tracking Systems Market

Verizon Communications, Inc.



Sierra Wireless, Inc.



TomTom International B.V.



Geotab Inc.



Cartrack (Pty) Ltd.



Calamp Corp.



ORBCOMM INC.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.