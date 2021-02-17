Vejii Announces Launch of Barvecue Smoked Plant-Based Meat Products on ShopVejii.com

Vejii is proud to be working directly with Barvecue, who will provide direct-to-consumer shipping for Vejii customers

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd., through its U.S.-based subsidiary, Vejii Inc.("Vejii" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Barvecue, a plant-based barbeque brand of unique meat alternative products. Barvecue's line of plant-based meats is available now on ShopVejii.com. The company's direct relationship with Barvevue will allow for increased margin, and faster shipping times. Vejii has added the full product line from Barvecue to its e-commerce marketplace.

"We are excited to add Barvecue to our product offering, all of which can be delivered contact free, right to the customer's door," said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii. "Our team has seen a rapid increase in brands wanting to list directly on the Vejii platform since our launch, and this allows for further collaboration and co-branding opportunities, as well as increased margins which collectively solidify Vejii's marketplace model."

Barvecue products will be cold packed, and can be delivered within 2-3 business days across the United States. By leveraging a brand's existing distribution networks, Vejii is able to execute on its corporate strategies, while maintaining a capital efficient model to expand operations, marketing, and entering into new markets and segments.

North Carolina-based Barvecue Inc, produces a hugely popular wood-smoked vegan pulled pork from soy and wheat, and is proud to use clean-label, non-GMO, U.S. grown and processed ingredients. The company aims to, "bring the best tasting barbecue to vegetarians, omnivores, and adventurous carnivores around the globe."

Recent trends show more shoppers are opting for plant-based foods during the pandemic, and sales of meat alternatives are expected to accelerate across the nation.

"Plant-based meat alternatives are one of the highest selling categories on our site. We are excited to expand that category with a unique brand such as Barvecue, which specifically offers smoked plant-based options'', said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii Holdings. "With the surge in popularity around plant-based options, having a true one stop shop allows consumers to have access to products that appease even the pickiest eaters in the family."

About Barvecue

Founded in 2017 by by Lee Cooper, Zack Werner, and Jeni Cooper; this leading vegan barbecue brand secured $2 million in seed funding led by Stray Dog Capital. Barvecue is on a mission "create the best tasting plant-based barbecue on the market, while building a company that cares about people, animals and the planet." Barbecue is on the exciting journey of connecting with people and sharing the Barvecue brand with vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, and omnivores around the globe.

About Vejii Holdings Ltd

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C. and operating its online marketplace ShopVejii.com in the US, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vejii Inc., Vejii Holdings Ltd. is focused on providing its customers with easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place. Vejii leverages technology integrations like smart lists, reorders features, subscription programs, AI, and is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience.

