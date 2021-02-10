Vejii Launches Complete Plant-based Meal Replacement on ShopVejii.com

HEAL's plant-based meal replacement will launch exclusively on Vejii

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd., through its US-based subsidiary, Vejii Inc. ("Vejii" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected as the exclusive launch platform for HEAL products. HEAL is a unique plant-based complete meal replacement.

"I developed HEAL while caring for my wife who had been diagnosed with ALS. It was important to me that I be able to provide her with the highest-quality, organic and plant-based food, free of synthetic vitamins and minerals. We further improved on the original formulation with the assistance of both, one of Canada's top food scientist and that of a US M.D. Dr, Stacey Mitchell Dole who believes in healing through food, said Paul Tylla, CEO."

HEAL provides whole food ingredients that help to build strength, accelerate recovery, and optimize immune function and cardiovascular performance with the use of targeted phytonutrients. This is crucial not only for those struggling with health challenges, but also for high performance athletes, and those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

"Providing a complete plant-based meal solution is something that is especially important to us as a brand, and it is not something that we have seen a lot of brands doing" said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii Holdings. "Many of those who use complete meal replacements such as HEAL, rely on them as an essential part of their lives. It is important for us to offer these types of products to our customers who are following or who are even just curious about adopting a plant-based lifestyle. We want to ensure that we can provide these options on Vejii."

HEAL products contain over thirty organic fruits and vegetables, and no added synthetics, processed sugars, or chemicals. All products are vegan, gluten-free, NON-GMO, made in Canada, and developed to meet Health Canada guidelines. HEAL's mission is to enable people to thrive and recover from disease using nutrients from whole plant foods.

HEAL's meal replacement products are now available on Vejii and can be delivered contact-free, nationwide in just 2-3 business days.

About HEAL Products

What started out as a loving man's journey to support his wife who was diagnosed with ALS, has blossomed and touched many. HEAL's founder Paul's initial belief in helping his wife, Linda, heal through high-quality organic plant-based foods that are free of synthetic vitamins and minerals, has become the cornerstone of HEAL today. They are the very first complete plant-based meal replacement to meet Health Canada's Guidelines for meal replacement. Together with Dr. Stacy Mitchell Doyle, M.D., Paul created a nutritional meal replacement that promotes optimal health, disease-free longevity, and peak athletic performance. HEAL is for everyone - the sick, the elderly, athletes, and health-conscious families.

About Vejii Holdings Ltd

Vejii Holdings Ltd. ("Vejii"), headquartered in Kelowna, B.C., owns and operates ShopVejii.com in the U.S. through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vejii Inc. Vejii offers a unique online platform that provides easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place. Its Vejii Express feature offers two-day shipping on its most popular products throughout the U.S. Vejii's platform leverages technology to provide customers with smart lists, easy reordering and subscription programs. The platform also uses AI to continuously improve the customer experience. Learn more: https://shopvejii.com/

