Vela and IPC Expand Market Data Partnership

Vela's SuperFeed normalized market data now available via IPC's Connexus Cloud and Connexus Labs

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with IPC , a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the global financial markets.

The partnership will provide IPC customers with access to Vela's award-winning market data solution , SuperFeed, via Connexus Cloud , IPC's flagship financial ecosystem that interconnects more than 6,600 capital market participants across the globe. It will also enable IPC customers, utilizing Connexus Labs, to access an on-demand market data solution to support trading application testing along with third-party product evaluations.

Vela's SuperFeed is a fully-managed, low-latency market data feed that delivers high-quality, normalized real-time data via a single source with industry-leading levels of performance, availability, and reliability. Offering an exceptional blend of fast delivery and a scalable solution, SuperFeed is designed to simplify and speed up clients' access to data. The feed provides coverage to over 150 markets and data sources including all major North American and European exchanges and a growing number of Asia-Pacific venues. Vela continues to make significant strategic investment in SuperFeed coverage to expand the range of data types available, beyond real time and delayed, to include end-of-day and historical data solutions offering more flexibility to clients. Vela's vendor bridge technology eliminates the costs and overheads associated with changing feed providers, enabling a more seamless and rapid migration.

IPC's award-winning Connexus Cloud platform is an unparalleled multi-cloud platform for the global financial markets, an ecosystem that interconnects more than 6,600 diverse capital market participants across 750 cities in over 60 countries. The world's top financial institutions rely on Connexus Cloud for trade execution, order routing, market data delivery, clearing, settlement and accessing trade lifecycle services. IPC's Connexus Labs is a worldwide hosted infrastructure platform that provides testing and evaluation facilitates for fintech firms and innovators to assess how their products, services and applications can be integrated with the IPC product portfolio.

Ollie Cadman, Chief Product Officer at Vela, commented, "We are delighted to expand our partnership and have the strength of IPC as part of our ecosystem connecting SuperFeed to the global financial markets community. Now more than ever, firms are looking to trusted providers and private and public cloud environments to support the growing demand for access to global data sets for business processes such as automation, artificial intelligence and analytics." He continued, "With IPC's Connexus Cloud and Connexus Labs, financial institutions can leverage the power of the cloud for market data to support their electronic trading requirements. This partnership is an exciting step forward in our ongoing strategy to expand access to our services through public and private cloud providers."

Mike Smith, Director of Global Exchange Relations Management at IPC, said, "We are pleased to have Vela's SuperFeed as a part of our market data content offering, as we continue to provide our secure and compliant managed solutions to cater for all our customers' unique trading requirements. The SuperFeed market data service complements our Connexus Cloud offering by providing access to multiple market data feeds from a single place, and delivers the additional benefits of a professionally managed infrastructure and support model."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading data and risk APIs and can be delivered "as-a-Service" from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

Visit us at www.tradevela.com. Follow us on Twitter @TradeVela.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Melanie Budden

The Realization Group for Vela

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +44 7974 937970

Patrick Chambeau

Marketing Director, IPC

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +331 55 82 91 50

SOURCE IPC Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ipc.com

