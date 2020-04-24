Vela Diagnostics receives CE mark for COVID-19 detection test

HAMBURG, Germany, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vela Diagnostics announced today that the manual version of the ViroKey™ SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test has received the CE mark for in vitro diagnostic use. The test detects SARS-CoV-2 in patients suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare providers.

The ViroKey™ SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test is a probe-based reverse transcription PCR Test that detects SARS-CoV-2 by targeting conserved regions of the SARS-CoV-2 genome. The manual version of the assay enables quick adoption of the test by laboratories with existing Applied Biosystems 7500 Fast Dx (ABI 7500 Fast Dx) instruments.

"The CE mark enables Vela Diagnostics to expand COVID-19 testing capacity in Europe, where there is an urgent need to identify individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2," said Sam Dajani, Acting CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Vela Diagnostics has also developed an automated version of the test which is slated for CE-IVD registration in April 2020. The automated ViroKey™ SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test is optimized for a workflow consisting of the Sentosa™ SX101 instrument, in conjunction with the Sentosa™ SA201 instrument or the ABI 7500 Fast Dx.

About Vela Diagnostics

Vela Diagnostics is a leading provider of an automated IVD Next–Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflow in the global diagnostics market. VELA's real-time PCR and NGS applications are available on an integrated Sentosa™ platform; this provides a unique ability to leverage one system for two workflows, while carrying out tests for various targets in order to answer current clinical and research questions, as well as to drive laboratory operational efficiency.

All Sentosa™ products listed above are by Vela Diagnostics. For more information, visit www.veladx.com.

