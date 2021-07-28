Velex Wins Best Companies for Career Growth Award from Comparably

Velex, founded in 2013, is a tower construction and technical services company dedicated to efficiently deploying 5G networks while exceeding industry quality and safety standards. The company is headquartered in Frisco, TX and currently operates nationwide.

From world-class training to daily support by quality and safety instructors, Velex is committed to providing career development and growth opportunities to entry-level and experienced technicians. By partnering with our sister training company MyndCo, employees receive state-of-the-art industry training to build a lasting career deploying 5G and beyond for the smart economy.

"At Velex, we are committed to creating opportunities for growth and leadership," said Gaby Saliby, Chief Executive Officer at Velex. "This recognition from Comparably is powerful validation around how we empower our employees to reach their highest potential and develop in their career."

"The Best Companies for Career Growth recognizes organizations like Velex that continue to successfully groom and mentor the future leaders of tomorrow, according to those who know best—their employees," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar.

Winners are determined based on a series of structured and comprehensive workplace questions in several core culture categories, including Compensation, Leadership, Professional Development, Work-Life Balance, and Perks & Benefits, to name a few.

Interested in joining the Velex team? Visit our careers page to learn more about our open positions.

About Velex

Velex is one of the largest technical field services companies for telecom deployment in the US. With in-house crews nationwide, they deliver wireless and wireline infrastructure deployment services—including macro deployments, new site builds, small cell, microwave, DAS, fiber, electrical and other services. Velex is headquartered in Frisco, TX. www.velex.com

About Comparably

Comparably is a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site with a mission to provide more transparent and rewarding workplaces, with 10 million ratings from employees at over 60,000 U.S. companies. Employees can access salary data and rate their companies, CEOs, and work experiences through the lens of specific demographics including gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. For more information on Comparably, go to www.comparably.com.

