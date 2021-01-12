Velir Partners with Stella Point Capital to Accelerate Growth Strategy and Expand CX Capabilities

Velir is an established agency with a top-tier portfolio of clients, ranging from the world's largest non-profits to Fortune 500 brands. The agency prides itself on its people-first culture and low-ego workplace that embraces experimentation, collaboration, and continuous improvement. Since 2000, Velir has been on the front lines of where technology and marketing intersect, building long-lasting relationships with clients and acting as trusted partners that help them further their digital strategies and goals.

Velir specializes in user-centered and scalable websites and digital experiences that engage audiences and generate measurable business outcomes. The agency has expertise in designing, building, and maintaining platforms that not only provide excellent customer experiences but also serve as engagement mechanisms to further digital goals. Over the last two decades, Velir has been fortunate to partner with industry-leading clients that focus on servicing the healthcare, education, nonprofit, association, financial services, and government sectors.

"We couldn't be happier with the new partnership with Stella Point and the next chapter in Velir's growth it represents," said Dave Valliere, Velir's CEO. "This investment will enable Velir to accelerate our growth strategy and expand our services while remaining committed to the inclusive, collaborative, and innovative culture and values that have been the foundation of our company for the last 20 years."

"Stella Point has a proven track record of helping grow agencies like ours that strive to connect brands with their audiences. Their experience and our purpose are what make this partnership a great match," said Eniola Oluwole, Velir's Chief Strategy Officer. "This is who Velir is at its core. The investment will expand the suite of services we offer our clients while also allowing us to deepen our capabilities in the areas where our clients are already served."

"We were attracted to Velir's special culture, success within and beyond their core verticals, solid growth and trajectory, and accomplished leadership team," said Robert Jahn, Partner with Stella Point. He added, "We look forward to working closely with Dave and the team in the coming years to drive continued growth and expansion."

After the transaction closes, Kurt Holstein, a Stella Point Management Advisor and co-founder of Rosetta Marketing, will act as an advisor to the management team of Velir and serve as Non-Executive Chairman of its board.

About Velir

Founded in 2000, Velir provides digital strategy, marketing, and technology expertise with 130 digital experts working across various verticals, including associations, non-profits, healthcare, and higher education. The award-winning company is one of the largest Sitecore partners in North America and a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner. In 2019, Velir was awarded Acquia's Growth Partner of the Year for North America . Velir's digital marketing expertise, user experience, content management, data visualization, and software development enables Velir to create audience-centered experiences that take the pain out of managing marketing content and bring data to life by making it dynamic and compelling. Velir's clients include, AARP, American Bankers Association, University of Miami Health System, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Harvard University, Yale University, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, D.R. Horton, Annie E. Casey Foundation, Main Line Health, Subway, Dole, and Bayer, among others. Additional information can be found at www.velir.com .

About Stella Point Capital

Stella Point Capital is a New York-based private equity firm focused on industrial, consumer, and business services investments. Founded by Managing Partners Justin Wender and Adam Godfrey, the firm actively seeks investment opportunities throughout North America, working closely with management teams to identify strong market positions and achieve transformational growth. Stella Point's investment team has over 75 years of combined investing and operating experience, encompassing more than 35 investments, at leading global private equity firms. Stella Point provides unparalleled senior level attention and expertise, seeking to cultivate strong relationships with portfolio companies to generate superior investment returns and significant long-term value. Please visit www.stellapoint.com for additional information.

SOURCE Velir

Related Links

www.velir.com

