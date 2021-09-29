VELO Announces New Sponsorship With The 2021 World Series Of Poker

"We're constantly exploring new and different ways to elevate our presence and enhance experiences for our age 21+ nicotine consumers," said Leila Medeiros, Senior Vice President of Next Generation Products for Reynolds. "This partnership is a natural fit for VELO. The World Series of Poker is the game's most anticipated event. It provides the perfect backdrop for VELO to give a hand to the fans and players enjoying the tournament experience while interacting responsibly with age 21+ nicotine consumers."

VELO will kick-off its sponsorship with first-time $50,000 total in cash prizes for the Player of The Year and No Limit Leaderboard winners. The brand will be featured in all Poker Central content, including on the main stage and in television coverage. Branded signage, banners, and advertisement placements will also be featured at McCarran International Airport to reach adult travelers coming in for the WSOP tournament as well.

"The World Series of Poker is the ultimate expression of pushing your limits to achieve your goals," said WSOP Executive Director, Ty Stewart. "With VELO as a primary partner of this year's tournament, we're able to further elevate the experience for our participants and bring new life to this classic event as we return to an in-person format."

The world-famous tournament series experienced record participation in 2019 and adjusted to a hybrid format to accommodate 2020. The dynamic calendar of events begins Thursday, September 30, with all play concluding on Tuesday, November 23.

About VELO/Modoral Brands Inc.

VELO is the industry-leading global modern oral nicotine brand. VELO-branded products in the United States are designed to provide age 21+ nicotine consumers with innovative, enjoyable alternatives to traditional combustible and smokeless tobacco. VELO products are marketed in the United States by Modoral Brands Inc. (Modoral), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. Modoral remains committed to responsibly marketing VELO products. To learn more about Modoral, visit ModoralBrands.com. To learn more about VELO products, visit VELO.com.

About the World Series of Poker

The World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest, and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $3.29 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2019, the event attracted 187,298 entrants from 118 different countries to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and awarded more than $293 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media, and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007 and the WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

