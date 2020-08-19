VELO Nicotine Lozenges Honored As One Of CSNews' Best New Products 2020

"It's an honor for VELO to be recognized as one of the best new products of 2020," said Meg Wilson, director of marketing. "As adult nicotine consumers seek modern nicotine experiences outside of traditional tobacco products, VELO is a convenient, enjoyable alternative to meet their ever-changing preferences."

According to a 2019 McKinsey & Company report, the oral nicotine category is expected to grow at approximately 70% annually as adult tobacco consumers expand beyond traditional tobacco products.

Expanded nationally in July 2020, VELO Nicotine Lozenges, with a variety of flavors, including Mint, Berry, Crema and Dark Mint, and two formats, hard or soft lozenges, to choose from, are the simple, convenient choice for adult nicotine consumers.

About R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company:

VELO is the industry-leading modern oral nicotine brand globally, and VELO-branded products in the United States are designed to provide adult tobacco consumers with innovative, enjoyable alternatives to traditional combustible and smokeless tobacco. VELO products are marketed in the United States by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company ("RJRVC"), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RJRVC remains committed to responsibly marketing VELO products.

