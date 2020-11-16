Velocity, A Managed Services Company Announces Acquisition of CTI Solutions To Enhance Its SaaS Solutions Division

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Services Company that provides network management, connectivity, telecommunications, and digital media services in the cinema, retail, healthcare, and hospitality space, announced today the acquisition of CTI Solutions, a technology services company that provides digital signage and media content management solutions (CMS) based in Overland Park.

CTI Solutions is a technology company that provides a broad portfolio of end-to-end digital solutions, including software, hardware, network, and hosting environments. This purchase strengthens Velocity's in-house development capabilities of SaaS (Software as a Service) products for high-end digital media and content management solutions and interactive touchless solutions to provide best-in-class digital signage and digital media solutions that enhance the guest experience in hospitality and healthcare markets.

"The digital marketing sector is experiencing a rapid shift to a SaaS model and acquiring CTI allows us to accelerate our aggressive growth plans to buildout Velocity's SaaS product offerings. This acquisition better positions us to help our clients display their brand and media content across multiple customer touchpoints and create best-in-class customer experiences that transcend the physical and digital arena," said Greg Kiley, Founder and CEO of Velocity.

CTI brings additional services and expertise to Velocity's already extensive portfolio and subsequently doubles the size of Velocity's corporate workforce at their Kansas City Metro Area location. This purchase aligns with Velocity's recent acquisition of Impax Media to strengthen its position as a provider in the digital signage and media solution sector.

Velocity is committed to creating a more cohesive customer experience and will continue to focus on strategic partnerships with clients and leading sales organizations in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries. "In the ever-changing marketing industry, Velocity prioritizes growth strategies that provide our clients with flexible and high-end customer engagement technology," said Joe Ross, EVP of Sales and Marketing of Velocity.

ABOUT VELOCITY

Velocity delivers a single-source approach to managed services, continually earning the trust of its growing client base in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries. With an in-house team of experienced software development and engineering experts and numerous hardware and software design and utility patents, Velocity delivers customized, customer-focused, and best-in-class solutions by integrating the latest technologies available into all its product offerings. Velocity also manages digital signage and DOOH media solutions within the cinema, hospitality, and retail space.

Founded in 2005 by Greg Kiley, CEO, Velocity is a privately held company with approximately 500 employees. Headquartered in Holland, Ohio, with offices in Kansas City, Charlotte, Miami and San Antonio. The company has 13 redundant data centers, more than 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.velocitymsc.com.

Media Contact

Velocity, A Managed Services Company

Sarah Sandoval Chambers

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Velocity, A Managed Services Company

Related Links

https://www.velocitymsc.com

