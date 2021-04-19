Velocity, A Managed Services Company Announces President and Chairman Promotions to Support Strategic Sales Growth

"I'm committed to strengthening Velocity's position as a leader in the managed services industry by solely focusing on the company's growth and maturity. Mark consistently demonstrates his expertise, guidance, and passion for creating a best-in-class customer experience to take Velocity to the next level in our evolution. I look forward to continuing my strong relationship with Mark as he takes on increasing responsibility and remains focused on the day-to-day operations as COO," stated Greg Kiley .

Walker joined Velocity in 2019, and his exemplary leadership and invaluable technology deployment expertise led to his promotion to COO in August of 2020 and now his role expansion to president. He will continue to lead the executive team and provide strategic oversight while maturing the business operations and strengthening its EVP as Velocity works towards becoming an employer of choice.

"I am both humbled and honored to take on the position of president and COO of Velocity. With the company's recent acquisitions and rapidly expanding service offerings, I look forward to continuing to lead the business operations and drive home our company-wide goals of providing exceptional value and best-in-class service to our customers," said Mark Walker.

Walker brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience in information technology, information security and operations. Before joining Velocity, Walker served as the vice president of global infrastructure and CISO at Ashley Furniture. Before Ashley, he served in various leadership roles in hospitality and retail for Fortune 500 companies.

Over the past 15 years, Velocity has transformed from a regional telecommunications outfit to a full-scale managed service provider for Fortune 500 companies. Today, Velocity's service offerings now include industry-leading VoIP and data services, digital signage and a full array of hospitality services.

ABOUT VELOCITY

Velocity delivers a single-source approach to managed services, continually earning the trust of its growing client base in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and entertainment industries. With an in-house team of experienced software development and engineering experts, Velocity delivers customized, customer-focused, and best-in-class solutions by integrating the latest technologies into all its product offerings. Velocity also manages digital signage and DOOH media solutions within the same verticals.

Founded in 2005 by Greg Kiley, Velocity is a privately held company with approximately 500 employees. Headquartered in Holland, Ohio, with offices in Kansas City, Charlotte, Miami and San Antonio. The company has 13 redundant data centers, more than 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.velocitymsc.com.

