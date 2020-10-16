Velocity, A Managed Services Company Names Anthony Nguyen As New CIO/CISO

Velocity has been working diligently on implementing a robust strategy to approach the need for innovation and competitive advantage by partnering with new technologies, improving infrastructure operations, and increasing security. "Anthony is an extremely talented and accomplished leader. He brings a wealth of experience in leading and maturing infrastructure and network functions that is timely for Velocity's fast-paced growth and expansion," said Greg Kiley, Founder and CEO of Velocity.

Nguyen joins Velocity with over 15 years of executive leadership experience in areas of information technology, security, and operations. His experience comes from working at several multi-billion-dollar global companies specializing in retail, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, big data, marketing and e-commerce. Before joining Velocity, Anthony served as the senior director of global infrastructure engineering and operations at Ashley Furniture. Prior to Ashley Furniture, Anthony served as executive director of infrastructure engineering – global shared services at Catalina Marketing.

"I'm excited to be part of a company that continues to leverage technology to adapt to customer needs and their digital evolution. With my background in digital marketing and being on the consumer side, I am looking forward to delivering solutions that cater to their expectations in a secured fashion," said Nguyen.

Nguyen has a proven track record of developing strategies to improve infrastructure operations, leading large complex projects to completion, and building solutions for new capabilities within a global IT organization. Additionally, he has implemented multiple data centers globally that comply with PCI, HIPPA, and GDPR. Nguyen obtained his BS in Information Systems from Catawba College and received his MBA from Montreat College.

ABOUT VELOCITY

Velocity delivers a streamlined, single-source approach to managed services for over 15 years – continually earning the trust of its growing client base in the retail, hospitality and motion picture industries. With an in-house team of seasoned software development and engineering experts and numerous hardware and software design and utility patents, Velocity offers highly customized, customer-focused and best-in-class solutions, by integrating the latest technologies available into all its product offerings.

Based in Holland, Ohio, right outside of Toledo, Velocity is a privately held company with approximately 500 employees. The company has 13 redundant data centers, more than 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. Further information can be found at www.velocitymsc.com.

SOURCE Velocity, A Managed Services Company

Related Links

https://www.velocitymsc.com

