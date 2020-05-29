VELOCITY FINANCIAL, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Investigates Velocity Financial, Inc. for potential violations of the federal securities laws

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Velocity Financial, Inc. ("Velocity" or "the Company") (NYSE: VEL).

On or about January 22, 2020, Velocity sold 7,250,000 shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $13.00 a share raising $94,250,000 in new capital. However, since the IPO, Velocity stock has declined substantially. On May 8, 2020, the stock closed at $3.04.

Specifically, our investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with its January 2020 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.



