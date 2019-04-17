Velox Insurance Continues Growth and Expansion With Three New Franchise Office Locations

ATLANTA, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Velox Insurance, an Atlanta-based firm providing competitive rates and superior customer service to their customers, announced its intentions to continue growing and expanding, evidenced by the opening of three new franchise office locations throughout Georgia. By way of the expansion, Velox intends to bring its affordable rate approach to the Lilburn, Gainesville and Loganville communities, with agency representatives citing future plans to also add another new office in Tucker West. Velox Insurance started offering franchise offices the beginning of 2019.

The addition of these locations brings the total number of Velox Insurance offices to 39 throughout the Southeast, making it one of the state's fastest-growing insurance companies.

"We are thrilled to be able to serve the Loganville, Gainesville and Lilburn communities and very much look forward to moving ahead with future plans for a location in Tucker West," states Velox Insurance President Leo Robayo. "Our goal has always been to become industry leaders, and that means providing our clients with greater access to the highest level of support. Indeed, our commitment to excellence in providing affordable coverage and value to these clients has propelled our growth to the point of becoming a major presence in Georgia – and, quite honestly, throughout the U.S. – and we will continue to deliver reliable, fast service at the lowest prices for vehicle, property and business insurance."

Since its inception in 2003, Velox has been taking the notion that customer time is valuable seriously, accomplishing its goals by partnering with dozens of major insurance companies. This, in turn, allowed the company to develop a way for clients to select the appropriate coverage at the best rate in just a few short steps, also focusing on making the insurance shopping experience as convenient and easy as possible.

In so doing, Velox created an online platform for customers to obtain a quote and purchase immediate coverage in a matter of mere minutes, a tactic that has allowed the agency to expand not only across Georgia but into Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

In the area of insurance coverage, Velox divides its service offerings among vehicle insurance, property insurance and business insurance, with specific vehicle insurance coverage encompassing ATVs, autos, boats and watercraft, motorcycles and recreational vehicles. Property insurance coverage includes policies for condos, homeowners, landlords, mobile homes and renters, while business insurance policies cover commercial auto and general liability.

"At Velox Insurance, our business philosophy revolves around continuously evolving to meet the needs of our valued customers," concludes Robayo. "To that end, our mission will continue being to deliver peace of mind at a great value, while providing a world-class customer service experience."

Velox's Lilburn, Georgia office is located at 4760 Lawrenceville Highway NW Suite A3. The new Gainesville, Georgia office is located at 1500 Browns Bridge Road Suite 110. The Loganville, Georgia office is situated at 4685 Atlanta Highway Suite 400. The soon-to-be-opened Tucker West office will be located at 4153 Lavista Road Suite B.

Velox Insurance's corporate office is located at 1000 Parkwood Circle SE Suite 100 in Atlanta and can be reached by calling (770) 293-0623. Also find more information about Velox Franchise Opportunities on our website www.VeloxFranchise.com or call (770) 738-1056. For more information about Velox's policies and myriad of locations visit www.VeloxInsurance.com or email info@VeloxInsurance.com.

Related Images

velox-insurance-is-based-in.jpg

Velox Insurance is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

new-velox-insurance-office-in.jpg

New Velox Insurance office in Lilburn, Georgia

new-velox-insurance-office-in.jpg

New Velox Insurance office in Gainesville, Georgia

Related Links

Velox Insurance

Velox Franchise

SOURCE Velox Insurance

Related Links

http://www.veloxinsurance.com

