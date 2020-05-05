Velstar Announces Partnership With NYC Steam Cleaning to Provide COVID-19 Disinfecting & Sanitizing Solutions to Office Building Tenants

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Velstar, a global technology solutions provider, announced today a new partnership with NYC Steam Cleaning to provide office disinfecting and sanitizing solutions to building owners and their office tenants, adding to a portfolio of useful business resources from 130+ global partners.

The current pandemic associated with COVID-19 has significantly altered personal and professional ways of living and working and calibrated a new normal that most likely will not be 'business as usual.' However, Velstar remains committed to providing its clients with useful information for all business needs regardless of circumstance or environment. To this end, they have partnered with NYC Steam Cleaning to extend its disinfecting and sanitizing solutions to mitigate threats and disruptions to business operations due to infectious diseases from a broad range of pathogens.

"We spent the past month assessing our business model for current and future expectations of our clients; inclusive of resources to accommodate work from home/shelter in place mandates. We also determined that we needed to figure out a viable pathway back to the office with an alignment of existing and new resources that ensure a safe workplace for our clients, their staff, and their customers," stated Tony Ruggieri, Managing Partner at Velstar. He added, "Fortunately our proposition to NYC Steam Cleaning was favorable and we moved quickly to frame out a master marketing arrangement, service estimating and scheduling procurement with coverage between Philadelphia and Boston."

About NYC Steam Cleaning

Proudly serving the New York area for over (20) years, NYC Steam Cleaning constantly strives to provide the entire array of top-tier cleaning services to both residential and commercial clients. We are experts in steam carpet cleaning, hand-washing for delicate Oriental rugs, advanced steam cleaning solutions for upholstery and mattresses, water damage repairs, wood floor, tile and grout cleaning, moth control, window cleaning and professional disinfection and sterilizing solutions.

NYC Steam Cleaning uses eco-friendly products that are non-toxic and risk-free. We offer a 30-day Satisfaction Guarantee on all our services. We only work with the most experienced and competent cleaning technicians that are IICRC-certified. All our employees have undergone strict industry testing and professional training that allow them to successfully work with the most advanced equipment in the industry.

We use FDA registered and CDC approved, broad spectrum microbial action products from well-known brands like Onslaught, Fiberlock and Medaclean. We use Noroxycdiff ™ – an EPA Registered one step hospital use (special request only) Sporicidal Disinfectant Cleaner. Our disinfecting service is effective against 147 viruses and bacteria.

About Velstar

Since 2004, Velstar has supported building owners/managers and enterprise businesses; specializing in day to day operational needs; advocating for industry best practices, solutions, and pricing. As a global technology service provider with over 130 different companies in its supplier community, Velstar offers an unbiased representation of voice, video, wireless and data solutions. Its recommendations and suggestions are based on 30+ years of industry experience and trusted partnerships. It also provides structured (low voltage), network cabling for all businesses along the East Coast from Boston to the Carolinas.

For Additional Information & Videos – please visit www.velstar.com/COVID19 or call

1-855-474-1700, press option # 6 for a free estimate and scheduling

