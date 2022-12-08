VemoHerb is a Closed-Loop Health and Wellness Enterprise

The Bulgarian Brand Uses a Closed Production Cycle, Shepherding Its Supplements From Raw Materials to Finished Goods

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VemoHerb is a health and wellness brand that understands the importance of quality supplements. As consumers are faced with an ever-growing number of options in the multi-billion-dollar industry, VemoHerb has steadily provided botanically-based nutritional support that focuses on several core tenets. These include quality, honesty, transparency, and affordability. All of these benefits are largely due to the brand's unique closed-loop production cycle.

"We don't have unique formulas or ingredients," explains co-owner Vasil Zlatev, "that's unnecessary. Mother Nature has already done that. Instead, we focus on delivering nature's finest health and fitness tools to our customers in the form of elite products with exceptionally high concentrations of active ingredients." Zlatev points to concentration as a major factor in spotting a quality supplement manufacturer, "If a brand has very high dosage requirements, that's the sign of low concentration and lots of unnecessary ingredients. It's also unpleasant to swallow a handful of horse pills simply to get enough of a certain active ingredient. Instead, we focus on providing clean products in small doses and strong concentrations that do exactly what they say on the label."

VemoHerb's high standards are hard to find in the supplement industry, and they're largely due to the enterprise's one-of-a-kind closed production cycle. This starts with gathering and harvesting wild herbs directly from the company's home country of Bulgaria. The mountainous Balkan region is known for its exceptional botanical herbs, which include hundreds of remedial varieties. Once collected, VemoHerb's team processes the plants, creating high concentrations of herbal extracts and formulating the highest possible standardization of ingredients possible. This is all done in their own labs and facilities, where the supplements are also packaged following HACCP, GMP, and other strict European standards before being shipped to customers.

"Our company slogan is 'Premium Quality for All'," says Zlatev, "That's what differentiates us from other supplement brands. Whether it's our quality wild-grown herbal ingredients, a production process that has been refined over more than two decades, or an honest, informed, and transparent label, everything we do at VemoHerb is in the name of creating the absolute best possible supplements for every single one of our customers. No exceptions. It's the VemoHerb way."

About VemoHerb

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.com .

