VenAssure Welcomes PhotoFax to Its Vendor Marketplace

VenAssure is a technology platform designed to help insurance companies, third-party administrators, and employers effectively manage the complex workflow of multiple private investigation cases and investigators. Customers may use the platform to manage their existing vendor relationships or find new private investigators using the included vendor marketplace.

"We're excited to be included in VenAssure's vendor marketplace and have the opportunity to introduce our innovative surveillance methods to new customers," said Karen DeBoer, president and CEO. "The VenAssure platform offers significant benefits to companies who want to manage their investigations more effectively, and we're thrilled to be a part of it."

PhotoFax has been providing private investigation services with a strong emphasis on technology since 1988. Their Unmanned Surveillance Vehicles (USV) allow them to discreetly surveil a subject 24 hours a day for several continuous days with all activity monitored remotely by a licensed investigator in their corporate office. The USV technology allows them to pan, tilt, or zoom to capture high-quality video relevant to the investigation and provide it to clients in real-time.

"VenAssure is rapidly expanding its vendor marketplace, and we're happy to welcome a trusted name like PhotoFax to our platform," said Leonard Acquaye, CEO. "Together with many recognized names in the private investigations industry, we are making vendor management more efficient for our customers."

The VenAssure platform increases efficiency and reduces risk by allowing companies to send personally identifiable information securely, use chat and direct message features to communicate with their chosen investigators, and view complete details about each case online at any time.

To learn more about VenAssure, visit https://venassure.com.

To learn more about PhotoFax's USV, visit https://photofax.com/unmanned-surveillance-vehicle/.

