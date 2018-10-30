Venator to Present at the Citi Basic Materials Conference on November 27, 2018

WYNYARD, UK, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC ("Venator") (NYSE: VNTR) announced today that Simon Turner, President and CEO, and Kurt Ogden, Senior Vice President and CFO, will address financial analysts at the Citi Basic Materials Conference on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 10:15 a.m. ET in New York.

Venator will webcast the live presentation and post accompanying slides to our website at www.venatorcorp.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website. To access the webcast, visit the events and presentations section of Venator's investor website at www.venatorcorp.com/investor-relations.

About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO 2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. We operate 25 facilities, employ approximately 4,500 associates worldwide and sell our products in more than 110 countries.

Social Media:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/VenatorCorp

Facebook: www.facebook.com/venatorcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/venator-corp

SOURCE Venator Materials PLC

Related Links

http://www.venatorcorp.com

