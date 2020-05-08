Venbrook Appoints Joseph Orlando as Chief Financial Officer

"For several months now, Joe has been working with Venbrook in an advisory capacity. He has added tremendous value and brings a depth of experience to the role at a very pivotal time for Venbrook. We welcome him to the Venbrook family and look forward to his contributions to Venbrook's growth and trajectory," said Jason Turner, Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Venbrook Group, Joseph's 25 year career included CFO roles at Concord Blue Energy, Hyman, Inc., and Suncor Capital where he was responsible for providing executive leadership, securing equity and debt for acquisitions, and designing and implementing strategic plans to cut costs and successfully grow these businesses.

Joseph earned his Masters of Business Administration from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Merrimack College.

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in retail and wholesale brokerage, program management, claims management, and third-party administration.

Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists' partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles with various locations across the country.

