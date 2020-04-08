Venbrook Names Sonia Ahuja As New Chief Operations Officer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC announced that Sonia Ahuja has joined the firm as Chief Operations Officer. Sonia will be responsible for top-line growth at the Company through organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions and partnerships. She will oversee operations efficiencies and margin improvements for Venbrook Group and its subsidiaries.

"Sonia brings over 20 years of experience and a strong record of accomplishments," said Jason Turner, Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited she has chosen Venbrook as her new home to lead the firm's strategy and execution across the insurance retail, wholesale, and TPA business platform. We look to Sonia for operational excellence and to extend our market leadership and presence."

Sonia was recently Chief Operating Officer at Farmers Financial Solutions leading all aspects of the broker dealer business and driving transformational changes. Prior to joining Farmers, she was Head of Business Development at BrightScope and was Chief Strategy Officer at First Allied Securities. She was also Vice President of Strategy Planning and Execution at Wells Fargo Advisors, where she led several strategic efforts including post-merger integration, and globalization of the back office which resulted in reduced expenses and improved efficiencies.

Sonia earned a Master's Degree in Computer Science and a Master of Business Administration from The College of William and Mary. She is trained and holds certificates in Lean Six Sigma and Project Management methodologies, and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 6, 7, 24, 26, and 66.

About Venbrook

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in retail and wholesale brokerage, program management, claims management, and third-party administration.

Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists' partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles with various locations across the country.

