Vend Adopts Epson Receipt Printer for its Retail Management Software

Vend is cloud-based POS and retail management software that lets inventory-based retailers run their business in-store, online, and on-the-go, through its Vend Register app for an iPad ® or web-browser solution for Mac ® and PC. Built natively in the cloud and for iOS, it caters to the modern, mobile retailer - running on any mobile device - as well as retailers moving from traditional legacy POS systems. Vend's flexibility allows any size retailer to explore innovative and future-proof retail models like pop-ups, fashion trucks, and show rooms, and scale their business by easily adding more outlets, staff and products through Vend's user-friendly platform.

Vend is leveraging Epson's TM-m30 printer for receipt printing at the point of sale. The company plays a strong emphasis on esthetics and chose Epson's printer for its compact and modern design that seamlessly fits with Vend's sleek app for an iPad and can be displayed discreetly at retail counters. They also leverage the printer's advanced functionality and flexibility with options to print from multiple devices, which is ideal for retailers.

Director of Business Development at Vend, Jake West says: "We believe in providing a world-leading, one-stop-shop POS solution for our customers that allows them to run their entire business from a central system while giving them the choice and flexibility to use the tools they prefer.

"Partnering with a best-in-class system like Epson allows us to do just that. The company's dedication to their partner programs and channel ecosystem was also an integral part of our decision to join forces," says Mr. West.

"Vend is a feature-rich retail POS platform," said Tom Kettell, director, Commercial Channel - North America, Epson America, Inc. "Their dedication to integrating with the best solutions in the market gives retailers the ability to choose the tools they need to make smart decisions. We are excited to be the partner of choice to bring flexible printing solutions for their clients. Together, we can empower retailers with the latest technology, and allow them to spend more time focusing on unique customer experiences."

About Vend

Vend is cloud-based point-of-sale and retail management software that lets retailers run their business in-store, online, and on-the-go. Vend's software includes inventory management, ecommerce integrations, customer loyalty, and reporting analytics. Vend integrates with other world-leading business and payments applications including Shopify, Square, Xero and PayPal, and is a key retail partner in Apple's global Mobility Partner Program. Vend is trusted by retailers in over 140 countries and is used in more than 25,000 stores worldwide. Founded in 2010, Vend has offices in Auckland, San Francisco, Toronto, London and Melbourne, and has raised more than US$45 million from top-tier investors. For more information, please visit: http://www.vendhq.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Long Beach, CA, Epson America, Inc. is the U.S. affiliate of Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, a global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality technology products that meet customer demands for increased functionality, compactness, systems integration and energy efficiency. For over 40 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (http://twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. iPad and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

