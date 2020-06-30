VendaMarts Delivers Pre-Packaged Food Products into Neighborhoods Amidst the Covid-19 Pandemic and Beyond

MOBILE, Ala., June 30, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- Covid-19 has created an environment of innovation, activating the food industry around the world to search for new ways to deliver grocery store products to customers where they live and work. Large grocery store chains, farmers markets, municipalities and entrepreneurs alike are searching for new business models that can safely deliver food products to their customers neighborhoods and jobsites.

"VendaMarts mobile robotic micro markets deliver goods and convenience" says Annette Nolan CEO Carts Blanche, LLC. "Our mobile mini markets offer a fully automated inventory of pre-packaged fresh foods. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, butter, breads, drinks, snack items, frozen foods, meals and first aid products can be delivered to neighborhoods, rural areas or housing and business complexes in your city."

"Our self-serve mobile businesses are intuitively designed and heavy duty built with a combination of four industries under one roof giving the owner the greatest opportunity for exponential profits within a very small footprint," Nolan said. "Our 26' VendaMarts holds 10 automated machines creating 10 self-serve lines and up to 34 revenue streams packaged within 208 sq. ft. VendaMarts can be operated 24/7/365 days a year in an unattended environment. The universal design of VendaMarts trailers combines mobility, automation and technology under one roof, delivering the only turn-key mobile mini mart in the marketplace." The interchangeable design allows for any combination of vending machines, ATM's, digital signage, TV's and microwaves. Remote management of trailer and machines creates a total solution that redefines the automated retail industry.

There are many profitable opportunities on the horizon for mobile automated stores and Carts Blanche is eager to work with individuals looking to start their own mobile business, retail stores interested in expanding into delivery services and companies who are interested in a new mobile platform delivering a customizable selection of products to their customers.

ABOUT Carts Blanche, LLC:

Carts Blanche, LLC is the first to market with the design and manufacturing of "VendaCarts" a revolutionary mobile automated trailer, designed to be equipped with any style vending/kiosks machines plus a combination of service units such as ATM's, digital signage boards, TV's, microwaves etc. The trailer operations: set-up, stocked and take-down can be handled by a single employee. Our company's strategy is to sell our VendaCarts products to customers within the vending, concession, catering, arcade, marketing/promotional and ATM industries, to be used in thousands of new marketplaces: Outdoor Events, University Settings, Sports and Entertainment Facilities, Disaster Relief Areas, Construction/Building Sites, Military Installations, Food Deserts and Marketing/Promotional locations serving as a 24/7 self-serve retail store for an untapped reservoir of millions of customers.

