Vending Kiosks Sales within Interactive Kiosk Market to Grow by 1.8x

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interactive kiosk market size is expected to be valued at 27.4 Bn in 2021. With sales increasing at 5.3% CAGR, the total interactive kiosk market size is projected to top US$ 48.5 Bn by 2031.

Interactive kiosks offer smooth performance and reduce the operational time of self-service machines as compared to manual services. Growing demand for automated systems across end-use sectors such as BSFI, retail, and healthcare is expected to augment the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Increasing implementation of digital media devices for adverting and customer interaction is spurring the demand for interactive kiosks in the retail sector. These systems facilitate brand advertisement at any location, which in turn is expected to propel sales of interactive kiosks in the retail sector.

Further, growing demand for self-service machines in the food & beverage, hospitality, and entertainment sectors is expected to bode well for the interactive kiosk market. Consumers seek convenience and operational efficiency in high-traffic areas such as fast-food chains, theatres, and hotels.

In response to this, manufacturers are launching interactive kiosks with innovative technology features such as self-checkout, swift payment gateways, voice recognition, and others to improve sales. Such developments will continue giving tailwinds to interactive kiosk sales over the assessment period.

As per Fact.MR, demand for interactive kiosks is expected to remain high in the U.S. Rising adoption of interactive kiosks in retail, healthcare, finance, and travel sectors is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

"Growing investments in digital signage by small and medium-scale enterprises is anticipated to push sales of interactive kiosks. Besides this, demand for protective equipment testing kiosks and mobile testing kiosks driven by COVID-19 is expected to fuel growth of the market through 2031," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, vending kiosks are expected to account for 42% of the total interactive kiosks market share over the forecast period.

Sales of interactive kiosks in the U.S. are expected to be valued at US$ 9.2 Bn in 2021.

in 2021. The U.K. interactive kiosk market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031.

by 2031. Bank kiosks segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 16.3 Bn by the end of 2031

by the end of 2031 Sales of self-service kiosks are projected to increase by 1.8x, reaching US$ 9 Bn in 2031

Growth Drivers:

Technological advancements such as GPS-based interactive kiosks and tele-kiosks are expected to drive sales.

Increasing adoption of cloud services to facilitate remote monitoring of interactive kiosks is anticipated to complement growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global interactive kiosk market are expanding their product offerings by introducing interaction technologies. Further, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are anticipated strategies adopted by market players to improve sales.

For instance, in 2021, NCR corporation partnered with Russia-based Magnit to launch innovative technologies such as self-service checkouts, self-scanning systems, and artificial intelligence-based computer vision to process online orders in the Russian market.

Key Players in the Interactive Kiosk Market Include:

Diebold Nixdorf , Incorporated

, Incorporated Embross

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

and Associates, Inc. Source Technologies

Meridian Kiosks

Aila Technologies, Inc.

Olea Kiosks Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Interactive Kiosk Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the interactive kiosk market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global interactive kiosk with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Type:

Bank Kiosks

Vending Kiosks

Self-service Kiosks

Others

Offering:

Hardware

Display



Printer



Others

Software

Services

Integration & Deployment



Managed Services

Location:

Indoor Interactive Kiosks

Outdoor Interactive Kiosks

Panel Size:

17"–32" Display Interactive Kiosks

Above 32" Display Interactive Kiosks

End-Use:

Interactive Kiosks for Retail

Interactive Kiosks for Healthcare

Interactive Kiosks for Banking & Financial Services

Interactive Kiosks for Food & Beverages

Interactive Kiosks for Governments

Interactive Kiosks for Transportation

Interactive Kiosks for Hospitality

Interactive Kiosks for Entertainment

Others (Corporate and Education)

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in Interactive Kiosk Market Report

The report offers insight into the interactive kiosk market demand outlook for 2021-2031.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for interactive kiosk market between 2021 and 2031.

Interactive kiosk market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Interactive kiosk market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

SOURCE Fact.MR