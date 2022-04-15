Vending Machine Food and Beverages Market size to Grow by USD 1.84 billion| Increasing Popularity of Vending Machines to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Apr 15, 2022, 21:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vending Machine Food And Beverages Market by Application (Vending machine beverage and Vending machine food) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the vending machine food and beverages market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.84 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenge
The increasing popularity of vending machines is driving the global vending machine food and beverages market growth. The number of vending machines in schools and offices is rising, and the installation of new machines is increasing due to the growing popularity. The highest number of vending machines globally per capita are located in Japan, and the number is expected to increase in the future. In the US, the number of vending machines is increasing. Junk food dominates American vending machines owing to the demand for salty and sugary fast food among consumers. The rapidly changing lifestyles of consumers also make vending machines popular. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
The bans and restrictions on the installation of vending machines in countries such as France and Hong Kong are challenging the global vending machine food and beverages market growth. For instance, in January 2017, France banned refills of sodas and other sugary drinks by restaurants to reduce the obesity rate among consumers. In November 2017, Hong Kong banned the sale of bottled water from all newly installed vending machines placed on government premises. Such factors will limit the market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The vending machine food and beverages market report is segmented by application (vending machine beverage and vending machine food) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for vending machine food and beverages in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- American Food and Vending
- Aramark
- Automated Merchandising Systems Inc.
- Azkoyen SA
- Bianchi Industry SpA
- BULK VENDING SYSTEMS Ltd.
- Compass Group Plc
- Crane Co.
- FAS International Srl
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kellogg Co.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Royal Vendors Inc.
- Seaga Manufacturing Inc.
- Selecta Group BV
- The coca cola co.
- Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.
|
Vending Machine Food And Beverages Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.84 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.19
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American Food and Vending, Aramark, Automated Merchandising Systems Inc., Azkoyen SA, Bianchi Industry SpA, BULK VENDING SYSTEMS Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Crane Co., FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Royal Vendors Inc., Seaga Manufacturing Inc., Selecta Group BV, The coca cola co., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
