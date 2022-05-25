Vending Machine Market size - 11.19% YOY growth observed in 2021 | Technavio

May 25, 2022, 22:20 ET
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vending machine market size is expected to increase by USD 9.33 billion between 2020 and 2025. According to the report, the market observed a YOY growth of 11.19% in 2021, and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to observe significant growth in North America. Consumers in the region are technologically aware and seek interactive kiosks and intelligent vending machines that provide an enhanced user experience. This is creating significant growth opportunities for market players operating in the region.
The market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of well-established players that design and produce vending machines for customers. These players are continuously working on developing innovative products to meet changing consumer demands and increase their customer base. Prominent vendors are increasing their focus on the development of intelligent vending machines.
The growing demand for cashless vending machines has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high initial investments and maintenance costs for vending machines might hamper the market growth. Market vendors have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Azkoyen SA, Compass Group Plc, Crane Co., FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GLORY Ltd., Orasesta Spa, Royal Vendors Inc., Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. are identified as some of the major market participants.
Vending Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Low-End Vending Machines
- Intelligent Vending Machines
The low-end vending machines segment accounts for the largest market share. The rise in the number of retail outlets coupled with increasing overall household disposable incomes are driving the growth of the segment. Also, the affordability of low-end vending machines is contributing to the growth of the segment.
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
About 38% of the global market growth will originate in North America. The region is witnessing rapid growth in the demand for vending machines from retailers and part-time and home-based businesses. Also, the increasing popularity of vending machines among several new end-user groups such as apartments and recreation and amusement centers is contributing to the growth of the vending machine market in North America.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The vending machine market report covers the following areas:
Vending Machine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vending machine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vending machine market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vending machine market vendors
|
Vending Machine Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 9.33 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.19
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Azkoyen SA, Compass Group Plc, Crane Co., FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GLORY Ltd., Orasesta Spa, Royal Vendors Inc., Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
