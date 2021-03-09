Vendors Offer New Digitized Solutions to Propel the Global Airport Security Market, Finds Frost & Sullivan

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/5cc

"Access control and identity management, command and control, screening and detection, and surveillance are the key technologies driving the overall airport security market," said Shaurya Singh, Aerospace & Defense Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan."To increase operational profits, airports are becoming experience centers, which will lead to more footfall within airport infrastructures and an increased deployment of security solutions, such as video surveillance."

Singh added: "Driven by the development of new airports and infrastructure coupled with the demand for updated security systems, Asia-Pacific is set to overtake North America and become the largest revenue contributor in the airport security market by 2030. APAC is expected to more than triple the revenue generated by 2030, compared to 2020, but Africa is the fastest-growing market, followed by the Middle East."

The airport threat landscape offers solution providers tremendous growth opportunities, such as:

Screening and detection : With the increase in digital attacks, airports will be looking for cyber-secure screening and detection products.

: With the increase in digital attacks, airports will be looking for cyber-secure screening and detection products. Cybersecurity : Cybersecurity vendors can align with physical security vendors providing comprehensive, all-threat security solutions to airports overlooking physical and cyber threats.

: Cybersecurity vendors can align with physical security vendors providing comprehensive, all-threat security solutions to airports overlooking physical and cyber threats. Surveillance : As security systems become increasingly integrated, surveillance systems may use facial recognition and behavioral biometric software.

: As security systems become increasingly integrated, surveillance systems may use facial recognition and behavioral biometric software. Data analytics: Vendors should develop a passenger flow analytics platform to optimize passenger flow and queue management across the airport—especially near the screening checkpoint.

Vendors Offer New Digitized Solutions to Drive the Global Airport Security Market is part of Frost & Sullivan's Global Aerospace & Defense Growth Partnership Service program.

