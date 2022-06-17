Venezia 1920, a Global Beauty Brand, Adds Luxury Plant-Based Skincare Line

Italian Company Expands in the U.S.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venezia 1920 is a global beauty brand that has developed a luxury plant-based skincare product line.

VENEZIA 1920 Fragrance de Luxe was born out of Gianluca Zin's and Michele Cardillo's vision: that Venice is not a mere city, rather it is a harbor of the soul, a critical node where imagination and subconscious intersect, where stories are born and multiply as if reflected through infinite mirrors, permeated by secrets, intrigues, discoveries and always hopelessly seductive.

Venezia 1920

"Now, we are currently expanding our limited edition of skincare products to the United States," said Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920, based in Venice, Italy. "We started as a perfumery but recently added our luxury skincare division."

Venezia 1920 skincare is part of a trend toward natural products, which consumers consider safer than many traditional products.

"We avoid potentially harmful and harsh ingredients, such as parabens and heavy metals, in our products, Zin said.

Instead, Venezia 1920 uses high-grade botanical extracts and other proven ingredients, such as Vitamins A and E, Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, Macadamia oil, Ceramides, Chamomile Essential Oil, and Pomegranate.

"In addition to parabens and heavy metals, you will not find petroleum jelly, mineral oil*, or other potentially dangerous ingredients," Zin said. "Some traditional ingredients can lead to hormonal imbalances, infertility, sperm damage, early puberty, and even hormone-related cancers, such as breast cancer."

Zin said Venezia 1920 has reduced the use of synthetic materials to a minimum.

"We use ingredients with proven efficacy," he added. "Our active ingredients are used in high concentrations to generate maximum results."

Venezia 1920 skincare products include:

Intense Purifying Face Cleanser with Pomegranate and Black Currant

Anti-Aging Micellar Lotion with Marigold E Hamamelis

Super Moisturizing Cream With Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid

Lifting Cream with Damask Rose

Super Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream with Tetravalent

Anti-Aging Vehicular Serum with Liposomes

Lifting Moisturizer Serum with Crystalskin

"We are excited about our skincare products," Zin said. "We want women in the U.S. and around the world to have safer and healthier beauty products, which will make their skin look radiant and healthier."

For more information, email [email protected] .

* Except in massage oil

Media Contact:

Robert Grant

[email protected]

561-544-0719

SOURCE Venezia 1920