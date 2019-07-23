Venezuelan Ambassador Carlos Vecchio to address the current situation in Venezuela, the humanitarian crisis, and the roadmap to democracy at National Press Club Newsmaker, July 30
WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlos Vecchio, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the United States, will deliver an address at a National Press Club Newsmaker on Tuesday, July 30 at 11:00 a.m. on the current situation in Venezuela and the role he says the United States and the international community must play to aid the Venezuelan people as they struggle to recover their freedom.
Vecchio was appointed ambassador to the United States in January 2019 by Juan Guaidó, who declared himself Interim President after a widely boycotted election last year that many foreign governments refused to recognize.
