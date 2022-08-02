Venezuelan Artist Juan Carlos Ruiz Won a Bronze Medal at Global Music Awards After Releasing an Album Inspired by Sammy Cahn and Nat King Cole to Create a Bridge Between Venezuelan and American Cultures

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging Venezuelan artist Juan Carlos Ruiz won a Bronze Medal at Global Music Awards after releasing his album named: "Venezuelan Songbook," to connect and unify Venezuelan and American cultures. The Venezuelan Songbook contains seven traditional songs translated into English as an homage to the gracious welcoming of immigrant Venezuelans to the United States. The album is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer, and YouTube.

Album cover painted by Boston artist Franklin Marval at Venezuelan Songbook kickoff concert Juan Carlos Ruiz

Inspired by the legendary American composer Sammy Cahn, who, in the 1970s, made English versions of traditional Venezuelan songs written by the beloved Aldemaro Romero, Ruiz created the Venezuelan Songbook to support the internationalization of Venezuelan songwriters, revitalize Venezuelan arts and culture, and connect with American people in their language.

"Music is a common ground for everyone, free from barriers, laws, and nationalities that might otherwise divide people. I dare say that just as two violinists from different countries are both equal musicians when they read the same musical note in a score, so are two people who listen to a song that represents them equally," Ruiz said. "That is my goal. All these efforts of translation and adaptation of traditional Venezuelan music are so that the songs can represent more and more people, so there is a greater commonality and understanding between cultures."

"I believe that the country's vibrant art and culture is the foundation for rebuilding the society," Ruiz said. "Therefore, introducing, communicating, and sharing those Venezuelan values and cultural assets in all languages is essential for the country's restoration."

The Venezuelan Songbook is an artistic gift of thanksgiving for "the best Host nation." The Venezuelan Songbook is a piece of art that facilitates accurate, effective, and rewarding cultural exchange.

"I believe in the power of music, connections, and innovation," Ruiz said. "I hope that the Venezuelan Songbook can truly unify people through music. I've put my heart into this album— it represents all I love about Venezuela's beautiful and artistic home country."

The Venezuelan Songbook was created by an independent production team assembled across the U.S. and Venezuela, including four-time Latin Grammy award-winning Master Engineer Vladimir Quintero, NBC Telemundo Sound Designer JC Torrealba, Co-Producer Daniel Requena, Berklee Alumni, and Songwriter Harriet Goldberg, and many more.

About Juan Carlos Ruiz

Juan Carlos Ruiz is an independent Venezuelan artist, economist, entrepreneur, and TEDx Speaker, with a Master of Science in Operation Research and a Master of Business Administration. Ruiz has resided in Boston, Massachusetts, since 2016 and has performed concerts in several cities across the U.S. and abroad.

Ruiz began his musical studies in Venezuela at the age of eight, playing the Cuatro, or Venezuelan guitar, and as a violist, in which he was one of the founding musicians of his town's El Sistema youth symphony orchestra division.

