VENN Unveils Network Trailer, Fresh Wave Of Talent And Programming Ahead Of August 5th Launch

Positioned within the intersection of gaming and entertainment, VENN has added a diverse group of generational stars whose authentic voices and creative approaches reflect the eclectic interests and passions of their digital audiences. Curating unique opportunities to expand and elevate their fan-favorite content, VENN is their sandbox, built to grow talented voices and provide world-class TV production and infrastructure for them to reach audiences, existing and new.

"VENN is a place where talent and creators can let their imaginations run wild. It's our job to help them realize their vision," said Viranda Tantula, VENN Executive Creative Director. "VENN was built to be a talent first network - a welcoming home for gamers, streamers, and creators of all genres, backgrounds, and passions. We're inspired by a love of content, craft, and culture - a love we share with the talent who are joining us. We hope our audience feels that energy."

Adding to the previously announced lineup , VENN is thrilled to add these personalities and original programming to their launch:

GREY AREA - When it comes to everyday life, nothing is black and white. In Grey Area, multi-talented cultural icon Sasha Grey (Instagram: @sashagrey) and co-host rapper and actor Jon Park (Instagram: @dumbfoundead) invite you to join in as they have intimate conversations with close friends, new friends and top tier experts concerning relationships, modern love, social media, and more. Have a question you're afraid to ask? Join us live to talk directly to our hosts and rotating guests to get insightful and comedic takes on the world around us. In the Grey Area, nothing is off-limits.

"VENN's been a receptive, trusting partner in helping me realize my goals connecting with audiences in the streaming community," said Sasha Grey. "Grey Area is going to be a true boundary-pusher where I can test my limits as a creator and tackle issues that matter to people today."

THE DOWNLOAD - The Download is your must-watch daily news update for deep dives into gaming, pop culture, tech and more. Featuring a mix of gaming insiders and pundits, entertainment and pop-culture icon Emma Fyffe (Twitter: @EmmaFyffe), host and broadcaster Erin Ashley Simon (Twitter: @erinasimon), leading voice of the Overwatch League Matt Morello (Twitter: @MattMrX), actor, musician and star of the upcoming live-action Mulan motion picture Jimmy Wong (Twitter: @jfwong) and streamer and esports commentator Daniel Gonzales (Twitter: @dGon) comprise a panel that will cover the biggest stories each day, offering up their unfiltered opinions and engaging in lively debate. Along with expert guests from around the industry, The Download gets to the heart of the topics that matter most to gamers.

VENN ARCADE LIVE - Joining the lineup for this previously announced for this daily variety show celebrating all things gaming and pop culture will be fashion maven and entrepreneur Emily Mei (Instagram: @emily.ghoul), artist, model and host Tehya Johns (Instagram: @tehyaplays) and Daniel Gonzales (Twitter: @dGon).

In addition, VENN is proud to announce two brand new development deals with pioneers in music and interactive TV:

PROXIMITY - VENN will be partnering with Proximity (YouTube: @Proximity), one of the largest EDM music collectives and distributors in the world, on a wide-reaching development deal. As part of this creative collaboration, Proximity will co-produce and develop original programming and music content to air exclusively on VENN featuring artists from within the Proximity community.

"We're excited to push the needle forward and curate authentic experiences for music fans along with VENN. Their team shares our passion for culture, and its growing overlap with gaming, and we can't wait to unveil our collaborations in the next few months," said Blake Coppelson, founder of Proximity.

BERNIE SU - Emmy award-winning producer/director and Artificial Co-Creator Bernie Su (Twitter: @BernieSu) has signed a development deal to create interactive TV shows with VENN. Bernie Su's body of work includes Artificial (the first web series to debut on Twitch), Sleeping with Friends for Facebook Watch, The Lizzie Bennet Diaries with Hank Green and more.

