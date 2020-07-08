Ventana Research Names Molecula A Finalist For Its 2020 Digital Innovation Award In The Category Of Data

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ventana Research announced the finalists of their prestigious 13th annual Digital Innovation Award. Molecula was recognized among the 3 finalists in the Data category along with MemSQL and Neo4j. Ventana Research's Digital Innovation Award selects winners in 9 categories: Analytics, Digital Technology, Office of Finance, Data, Human Capital, Operations & Supply Chain, Customer Experience, Marketing, and Sales. This award recognizes vendors with the most remarkable innovations in technology that advance business and IT.

"Our research shows organizations continue to struggle with accessing the data that is scattered throughout organizations' cloud and on-premises applications," says Dave Menninger, SVP & Research Director at Ventana Research. "Molecula has applied innovative techniques to be able to access this information in place, making it easier for organizations to derive the full business value of the data they have collected."

Molecula's Cloud Data Access platform simplifies, accelerates, and improves control over data to power high performance analytics, machine learning, and edge/IoT applications. Molecula has the unique ability to deliver ultra-low latency queries by deconstructing distributed datasets into unique representations that require no pre-aggregation, federation, or copies, while significantly reducing hardware footprint, cost, and risk.

Some of the world's most innovative enterprises and application providers across healthcare, financial services, government, and the technology/manufacturing sectors use Molecula to deliver advanced analytical capabilities to their customers by enabling features such as dynamic segmentation, real-time anomaly detection, data and computationally intensive machine learning, and enhanced data migration to the cloud.

"Molecula is honored to be among the 3 finalists for Ventana Research's Digital Innovation Award for the Data category. What we have built together as a team is a truly groundbreaking technology that simplifies the ability to gain real-time analytical value from massive amounts of distributed data in even the most demanding, high performance, large scale applications," says Mimi Spier, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, Molecula. "We power applications that unlock functionality never possible before and help our customers deliver a more fluid, instant user experience."

About Molecula:

Molecula's Cloud Data Access platform simplifies, accelerates, and improves control over big data infrastructure for advanced analytics, machine learning, and edge/IoT. Its unique ability to deliver highly performant representations of large, disparate data sources eliminates the need to pre-aggregate or federate, thus reducing data delivery cycles and data gravity. Global 2000 organizations and application providers rely on Molecula to achieve a data-driven enterprise by accelerating decision-making, enabling real-time customer segmentation, and analyzing large, distributed data sets across any cloud to edge. Molecula is based on Pilosa, an open-source project with 2,000+ users across many tier-one organizations.

Molecula has offices in Austin and Palo Alto and was founded in 2017 with a vision to unlock human potential through the power of data.

To learn more about Molecula, visit molecula.com .

