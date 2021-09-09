Ventec Life Systems Taps Erika Laskey as Chief Commercial Officer

Ventec Life Systems completed a record-breaking year in 2020 manufacturing VOCSN critical care ventilators in response to COVID-19. Tweet this

With over 30 years of experience in the medical technology industry, Laskey is responsible for successfully commercializing a wide range of disruptive technology products which have generated hundreds of millions of dollars in global sales for diverse organizations including both Fortune 100 companies and emerging technology start-ups. As a corporate officer of public and private medical device companies over 17 years, she brings a deep understanding of respiratory care markets and customers.

"As we build on Ventec's historic accomplishments and contributions during the COVID-19 crisis, we are entering a new era of commercialization of our enterprise. Erika is an industry veteran who will be instrumental in developing and executing a new corporate vision and commercial presence for Ventec across the continuum of care and we are thrilled to have someone of her caliber and experience lead our commercial team," said Jim Alwan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ventec Life Systems.

About Ventec Life Systems

Ventec Life Systems completed a record-breaking year in 2020 manufacturing VOCSN critical care ventilators in response to COVID-19. Ventec produced 45,000 ventilators, including a highly publicized partnership with General Motors to deliver 30,000 ventilators to the United States Department of Health and Human Services (national ventilator stockpile) in just 154 days. The company reported record growth in 2020 as a result of the 80x increase in manufacturing production for the U.S. federal government, state governments, hospital systems, long-term care facilities, and homecare providers.

Ventec Life Systems is redefining respiratory care to improve patient outcomes and reduce caregiver challenges across all spectrums of patient care. Ventec's leading product, VOCSN, is the first and only multi-function ventilator that seamlessly integrates five technologies which traditionally require a separate piece of equipment for each therapy - a critical care ventilator, 6 L/min equivalent oxygen concentrator, touch button cough assist, hospital grade suction, and a high-performance medication nebulizer - into one integrated respiratory system that is extremely compact, lightweight and mobile. VOCSN is the only medical device approved in the United States that integrates all five therapies and qualifies as a multi-function ventilator, regardless of whether invasive, non-invasive, or mouthpiece ventilation is prescribed.

