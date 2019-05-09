Ventech Solutions Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions, Inc., a healthcare solutions provider for the federal government and commercial clients, is pleased to announce it has achieved Advanced Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

To reach APN Advanced Consulting Partner status, Ventech Solutions completed an extensive amount of training and certifications while successfully demonstrating its ability to satisfy the demands of a large quantity of federal government customers. Obtaining APN Advanced Consulting Partner status is a reflection of the company's high-level expertise and capabilities within AWS. By strengthening its relationship with AWS, Ventech Solutions will have direct access to a wide range of AWS subject matter experts, in addition to resources and training that will be available to its client base. This will further Ventech Solutions' ability to help organizations of all sizes to design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads and applications on AWS.

"This is a stellar achievement that proves our expertise and commitment in providing secure, reliable, scalable, and efficient cloud-based solutions to our clients through AWS," said, Gene Noble, Chief Delivery Officer at Ventech Solutions. "We have a proven track record of success in the federal government and are proud to advance our relationship with AWS to offer even more benefits to our clients."

About Ventech Solutions

Ventech Solutions is a healthcare solutions provider with deep expertise in end-to-end information technology life cycles and data solutions. Across its offices, teams combine passion, experience and technical expertise with superior process and delivery knowledge to provide high-quality IT products and services that align with our key strength areas. Ventech Solutions proudly provides mission-critical initiatives for the U.S. government. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

