Ventech Solutions Achieves Bronze Sales and Services Partner Designation from ServiceNow

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions, Inc. today announced it has achieved the ServiceNow Bronze Sales and Services Partner designation. This achievement recognizes Ventech Solutions' commitment to training, product expertise, certification and customer satisfaction to provide quality ServiceNow solutions that help your enterprise work more efficiently.

"We are very proud of our team reaching the Bronze Sales and Services Partner designation. At Ventech Solutions, it is our mission to provide the highest quality of service to our customers. Helping them receive the best ServiceNow platform solution to meet their business objectives is a major part of our overall service to our partners and clients," says Ravi Kunduru, President & CEO, Ventech Solutions.

The ServiceNow Sales and Services Partner Programs recognize partners based on their experience, expertise, competencies and specializations. Ventech Solutions has achieved Bronze Sales and Services Partner designation due to a focus on customer success and the depth of knowledge retained within the company. It is important for organizations to choose a partner who has a high level of achievement within the ServiceNow Sales and Services partner program, as it ensures they are staying up to date with the ever-expanding capabilities offered by ServiceNow. Ventech Solutions' accomplishment reflects its commitment to customer satisfaction, providing quality ServiceNow implementations to make work more intelligent.

About Ventech Solutions

Ventech Solutions is a healthcare solutions provider with deep expertise in end-to-end information technology life cycles and data solutions. Across its offices, teams combine passion, experience and technical expertise with superior process and delivery knowledge to provide high-quality IT products and services that align with our key strength areas. Ventech Solutions proudly provides mission-critical initiatives for the U.S. government. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

