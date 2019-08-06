Ventech Solutions Awarded CIO-SP3 Small Business Contract to Deliver Technology Services to the Federal Government

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions is pleased to have been awarded the Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) solicited by the NIH Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC).

Every year the federal government awards more than $500 billion to businesses across the country to complete work on its behalf. In addition, the federal government sets a goal to promise a portion of those contracts to small businesses. The CIO-SP3 Small Business contract is a 10-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract that provides small businesses with an opportunity to participate in government requirements. It also allows the federal government to select from a pre-determined pool of experienced vendors.

"At Ventech Solutions, we have expertise in working on large-scale health IT development, business integration, data management and cybersecurity efforts for the federal government," said Ravi Kunduru President and CEO of Ventech Solutions. "We are delighted that the quality of our work has been recognized and we look forward to delivering innovative solutions to support our customer's mission."

Ventech Solutions will provide services across 10 task areas specified under CIO-SP3, including IT services for biomedical research, health sciences, and health care; CIO support; outsourcing; IT operations and maintenance; integration services; imaging services; critical infrastructure protection and information assurance; digital government; enterprise resource planning; and software development.

"Being awarded the CIO-SP3 contract is a testament to the innovation and high reliability we offer as a contractor," added Kirk Grothe, Ventech Solutions' SVP of Government Solutions. "With a passion for developing people and health IT solutions that spans decades, our dedicated team will ensure that best practices are applied in quality management and delivery performance."

Ventech Solutions is a healthcare solutions provider with deep expertise in end-to-end information technology life cycles and data solutions. Across its offices, teams combine passion, experience and technical expertise with superior process and delivery knowledge to provide high-quality IT products and services that align with our key strength areas. Ventech Solutions proudly provides mission-critical initiatives for the U.S. government. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

