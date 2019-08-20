Ventech Solutions Named to Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions, a healthcare solutions provider, is proud to be named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of Americas fastest-growing private companies. This is the ninth time that Ventech Solutions joins the prestigious list, ranking No. 1410 for 2019, with three-year revenue growth of 292%.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is an important ranking that analyzes the vibrancy of America's independent small business market. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. Being listed on the 2019 Inc. 5000 represents an important role in contributing to the growth and strength of the American economy. According to Inc. Magazine, Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure on the Inc. 5000.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our upward trajectory of growth over the years, especially as a small and independent business," said Ravi Kunduru, President and CEO of Ventech Solutions. "Our success is a result of our talented innovators and experts who are dedicated to serving our clients in both the public and private sector."

Ventech Solutions specializes in data center operations and support, data lake management and analytics through A.I. and machine learning, security engineering and compliance, service management, cloud transformation and services, and application development and modernization. In its work supporting federal healthcare, the company has implemented solutions that support improvements in the quality of care and health outcomes for U.S. citizens.

"As we continue to grow as a company we're able to broaden our services and capabilities including the development of our own products to bring to the marketplace," added Kunduru. "It's our driving ambition to provide the latest innovations and solutions that solve the most challenging business needs for our clients."

Ventech Solutions is an intellectual property-led healthcare solutions provider focused on enterprise data and emerging technologies. Across its offices, teams combine passion, experience and technical expertise with superior process and delivery knowledge to provide high-quality products and services. For more than 20 years, Ventech Solutions has led and managed critical transformational initiatives for the public and private sector that empower government agencies, corporate enterprises and Global 2000 corporations to achieve their mission. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

