Venterra Realty Celebrates Healthcare Heroes

Venterra honored those Healthcare Heroes by highlighting their stories and showering them with gifts. As a symbol of appreciation, Venterra sent Healthcare Hero t-shirts to every resident nominated, as well as gift cards totaling over $50,000.

During the summer, Venterra invited residents to nominate each other as Healthcare Heroes, share their stories, and offer words of encouragement. Media Specialist Johnna Bacak oversaw the project of gathering the stories and was blown away by the level of participation. "When we asked our residents to nominate a Healthcare Hero within their community, I never expected we would get over 500 submissions," she said. "Each nomination was full of intimate details about the Healthcare Hero, and I was humbled after reading each submission. I felt such a connection with them!"

Some of the most touching stories were spouses sharing each other's situations. Juan, a resident from Northbridge at Millenia Lake Apartments in Orlando, Florida said of his wife, Nicole, "Nicole is an amazing and caring human being. She is devoted to helping others, and I am proud of her for that. She looks just as good in her scrubs as she did in her wedding dress."

"It is our privilege to provide a high standard of living to these heroes who go above and beyond to meet the needs of so many every day," said Chairman Andrew Stewart. "We're honored that they call us 'home'" added Venterra CEO John Foresi.

The celebration of Healthcare Heroes did not stop there, though. Venterra wanted to honor Healthcare Heroes beyond those living in Venterra communities and offered waived deposits on new leases with approved credit at all 60 communities across the US in June. Then, Venterra invited employees to share stories of Healthcare Heroes in their personal lives, too. Those heroes also received t-shirts and gift cards and of course, a huge 'Thank You'.

Giving back to communities is deeply rooted in Venterra's culture. Learn more about Venterra's culture by exploring Venterra's annual publication, The Venterra Experience.

Contact: Stephanie Gonzalez, Vice President of Property and Customer Innovation

[email protected]

(281) 822-9133

SOURCE Venterra Realty