Venterra Realty Earns 2021 Kingsley Associates Excellence Award

The Kingsley Index™ is the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry. Compiled from 30 years of analyzing the performance of industry leaders, the proprietary index is the standard for measuring tenant, resident, employee, and client satisfaction, as well as broker relations and operational effectiveness.

"Consecutive recognitions of this kind can be directly attributed to the work ethic and dedication of our property teams," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "It is our goal to continually improve the lives of our residents by delivering industry-leading customer experiences, and we are proud to see the positive satisfaction surveys continue to rise year over year."

"Databases like The Kingsley Index allow for an additional avenue to compare and track our management performance on an annual basis," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "Any improvements in our scoring indicates positive growth, though we are particularly impressed to have properties score higher this year given the challenging year that the pandemic brought forward."

Venterra will be launching several technology-driven innovations in 2021, including:



Release of a proprietary smartphone app for residents to streamline access to resident services.

Implementation of a combination of smart devices and connectivity enhancements that accommodates for the ever-increasing desire for on-demand control.

Debut of SmartMove; Venterra's initiative to provide a seamless move-in experience that is meticulously designed to eliminate all controllable stressors from the moving process.

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a rapidly growing owner/operator of multifamily rental communities with more than 60 properties across 11 major US cities. They are committed to improving the lives of their residents by delivering an industry-leading customer experience. More than 35,000 people and 11,000 pets call Venterra "home." Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com .

