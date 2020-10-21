Venterra Realty Named One of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ By Great Place to Work® and Fortune for a 5th Year in a Row

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have recognized Venterra Realty as one of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. The ranking is based on confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States.

"We're honored to have Venterra recognized by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE for a 5th consecutive year. Our Employer Survey results show that 95% of our team members believe that Venterra is a great place to work. This is the product of having employees who are passionate, caring, and dedicated to creating amazing experiences for those around them," said John Foresi, Venterra CEO.

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and company culture research firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies that best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Venterra Realty took the #20 spot out of 100 companies on the list.

"Receiving a recognition of this caliber in a year in which we've all faced such a unique set of challenges is especially meaningful," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "Our ability to continue to deliver a great employee experience is a testament to our Core Values and our pursuit of excellence in all we do as an organization."

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces stand out for exceling in one of the nation's most competitive marketplaces. The list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Venterra Realty has also ranked as a Best Workplace for Diversity, a Best Workplace for Women, and one of the Best Workplaces in Texas by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

In addition to multiple accolades from these organizations, Venterra's focus on customer experience, employee experience, operating excellence, and technology/innovation, have resulted in a 4.7 employee rating on Glassdoor.com, 98% of Venterra communities being "Top Rated" by ApartmentRatings.com, and John Foresi being recognized as a Glassdoor "Top CEO."

"Best Workplaces like Venterra have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses."

About Venterra Realty:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages apartment communities in 16 major US cities that provide housing to over 29,000 people and 5,000 pets. We are committed to improving the lives of our residents by delivering an industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about us, our career opportunities, and our award-winning company culture at Venterra.com .

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

To determine the 2020 Best Small Workplaces list and the 2020 Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work® gathered and analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a great place to work For All™.

Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization's size, workforce make up, and what's typical relative to their peers in the industry.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on assessing how consistent employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and their leaders' effectiveness are.

To learn more about Great Place to Work-Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

