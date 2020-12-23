Venterra Realty Partners With DecisionWise For Their 2020 Leadership Survey

2020 Leadership Survey results revealed a 92% overall score for Venterra Realty's leaders. Tweet this

Venterra once again partnered with DecisionWise to secure the valuable feedback their Leadership Survey provides. The feedback received from the Leadership Survey is critical to the ongoing personal development of Venterra leaders. Team members are in a unique position to help identify personal development opportunities that might otherwise be missed, so their candid input is very important to the organization. Venterra wants employees providing feedback to have a reasonable timeframe in which they've worked with their supervisor, so they ask all employees hired prior to November 1st to complete the survey.

The Leadership Survey has 21 scaled questions and two open-ended questions, and employees are encouraged to provide any additional comments they may have. In some cases, two managers play an important role in the Employee Experience so, employees are given the opportunity to provide feedback on both managers. At the conclusion of the survey period, each leader receives general comments on overall scoring and any consistent feedback from their team members. Because it is such a valuable leadership development tool, Venterra's goal is that all employees are willing to provide open and candid feedback, but for those who wish to provide confidential feedback, Venterra's EthicsPoint line remains available, as well.

With the flexibility to complete the survey in English or Spanish and in a way that suits them best (i.e., office computer, home computer, mobile device, or anywhere that has internet access,) Venterra is able to help ensure that their team members are comfortable participating. Last year Venterra saw an impressive 93% response rate, and, this year, a full 94% of Venterra employees participated the survey.

2020 Leadership Survey results revealed a 92% overall score for Venterra's leaders, and 92% of Venterra team members indicated that their direct manager "seems to care about me as a person."

"Our annual Leadership Survey has been invaluable in identifying areas where individuals responsible for creating a positive employee experience are succeeding and where they have room to grow," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. Venterra CEO, John Foresi, added, "We thank our employees for their time and candid feedback. We're listening and looking forward to building a stronger Venterra with the help of the information gathered in this year's survey."

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a rapidly growing owner/operator of multifamily rental communities with 63 properties across 11 major US cities. More than 32,000 people and 11,000 pets call Venterra "home." The company has completed over $6.1 billion in transactions and managed a current portfolio of approximately $3 billion. Venterra's current annual revenues are approximately $300M, which they achieve through the commitment and dedication of over 600 team members. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

