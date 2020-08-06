Ventilators - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model 2015-2030 (COVID-19 Market Impact)

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ventilators (Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices therapeutic area. The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Ventilators Market for the year 2020 and beyond.



The Ventilators market drivers include a wide variety of factors; however, the market is primarily driven by the increase in aging population and the increase in primary pulmonary pathological conditions, the increasing hospital numbers, Ambulatory Service Centers and emergency services, the need to track the vitals is necessary for the patients.



The publisher expects the market to grow quickly, the huge geriatric population base suffering from respiratory diseases such as COPD is the primary driver of the respiratory ventilations market. Ventilators are highly involved with the diagnostic and therapeutic areas for acute and chronic respiratory diseases. The rising number of COPD patients results in an increase in the size of the acute care hospitals market and the home care market is enabling a rapid growth of the market.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:



Currently marketed Ventilators and evolving competitive landscape.



Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Pulse Oximeter Systems market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights.



Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the publisher's analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Ventilators market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Ventilators market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered: Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA, Maquet AG, Hamilton Medical AG, Medtronic Plc, Philips Respironics Inc, GE Healthcare LLC, Air Liquide SA, Vyaire Medical Inc, Smiths Medical, Nihon Kohden Corp, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd. and Others



Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



Reasons to Buy



The model will enable you to:

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Ventilators market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving ventilators market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the ventilators market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific ventilators market from 2015-2030.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

