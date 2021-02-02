Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock, Rights and Warrants, Commencing February 5, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that, commencing February 5, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's common stock, rights and warrants included in the units.

The shares of common stock, rights and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "VTAQ," "VTAQR" and "VTAQW," respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock, rights and warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. may pursue an initial business combination in any region or sector, it intends to focus our efforts on businesses in North America within the hospitality, leisure, travel and dining sectors with an emphasis on consumer branded businesses that have attractive growth characteristics. In addition, Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. intends to pursue technology companies operating in these sectors, such as business and consumer services and infrastructure.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Ed Scheetz

Chairman and CEO, Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp.

[email protected]

SOURCE Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp.