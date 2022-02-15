Ventoux Industrial Holdings Welcome New PLANT MANAGER TO PORTFOLIO

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand/JBK announced that Gary Burdette will be joining JBK as General Manager effective 3rd January 2022.

Gary will be joining company from Indian Creek Fabricators, where he was a Senior Leader. Gary will be bringing his experience in increasing sales and revenue significantly at JBK.

Additionally, Gary's experiences that will benefit JBK moving forward include:

Taking managerial responsibilities

ringing in new customers and providing strong customer satisfaction

Running the facility excellently and improving operation efficiencies

About Raw Selection

Raw Selection favors a meticulous approach to candidate research. Our process for selecting the right candidate means we can boast a 100% success rate for all our retained clients, with 96% of placed candidates still in their role after 12 months.

If your Private Equity firm is looking to hire new talent for your portfolio companies within the Industrial sector, please get in contact with Jack Burns, at [email protected].

SOURCE Raw Selection